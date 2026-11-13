GIRLFRIEND, WIFE to Release Single "MAKE IT OUT" Ahead of December Tour Supporting MOTHER SOKI

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Girlfriend, Wife, the Los Angeles–based duo of Kacy Hill and Tessa DeNicola, have released new single 'Make It Out,' available now via 10K Projects. The track arrives ahead of their upcoming tour dates supporting Mother Soki next month in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and more (full routing below).

'Make It Out' joins recent single 'Slow Dancing' as the first new releases following Girlfriend, Wife's 7-track debut EP God Made Me A Star, which The FADER praised as 'filled with tracks that balance moody atmosphere with cutting clarity' and highlighted 'Focus' as 'an early-aughts-style guitar driver that is as delicate as its sharp edged.'

Known for her singular, atmospheric solo work, Hill joins DeNicola on a project defined by girlhood through a gritty lens. The duo's sound moves between nostalgic late 90's pop and understated indie, anchored by their own familiar chemistry - praised by The Cold Magazine for their 'ethereal soundscapes, silky vocals, and a pastel symmetry among the macabre and mundane' and Run-A-Muck for their 'silky, atmospheric sound.'

What began as a side project came together almost immediately, fully realized. With early support from Zane Lowe on Apple Music and a sold out live debut at Los Angeles' Fonda Theatre supporting fers, Girlfriend, Wife has already been signaled as a project to watch. Drawing from artists like Esthero, Madonna, and Dean Blunt, the project imbues femininity and a sun bleached pop sensibility. Insular, romantic, and magnetic, Girlfriend, Wife feels distinctly familiar while creating a world uniquely their own.

Girlfriend, Wife Live (Supporting Mother Soki)

Dec 11 - Los Angeles, CA @ 2220 Arts + Archives

Dec 13 - Las Vegas, NV @ Swan Dive

Dec 14 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

Dec 15 - Denver, CO @ Lost Lake

For more information, visit girlfriendwife.online.





Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone