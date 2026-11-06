Futurist (OFC) and FunkT!de Launch f2Records Label With Indie Tech Debut 'Don't Stop'

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Producers and DJs Futurist (OFC) and FunkT!de have joined forces to launch f2Records, a new independent label built around their shared musical vision and passion for electronic music. Marking the beginning of this new chapter, the pair introduce the imprint with their debut release, 'Don't Stop'.

Bringing together their individual influences and approaches to production, Futurist (OFC) and FunkT!de have created f2Records as an outlet for creative freedom, giving them the opportunity to shape their own direction and explore their shared affinity for the Indie Tech sound. More than simply a home for their own productions, the label represents a natural progression for two artists looking to develop their creative partnership and establish a distinct identity within the electronic music landscape.

Leading the way, 'Don't Stop' sets the tone for the new imprint, drawing on the infectious energy and groove-driven characteristics of Indie Tech. Serving as the first statement of intent from f2Records, the release offers an introduction to the sound the duo are looking to champion while laying the foundations for the label's future output.

With f2Records now officially underway, Futurist (OFC) and FunkT!de are looking ahead to further releases, collaborations and opportunities to expand the label's musical identity.

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