Future Releases Video for "Ya Hit" Featuring Drake, Travis Scott and Loe Shimmy

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

After Friday's surprise drop took over the Internet, multi-GRAMMY Award-winning Future unveils the video for the star-studded single 'Ya Hit' featuring Drake, Travis Scott and Loe Shimmy, as well as Sexyy Red who adlibs on the track.

Directed by Cotto & IWantJuan, the video assembles hip hop's avengers and offers a first look at the era ahead as Future gears up for his highly anticipated next album.

https://future.lnk.to/YaHitOfficial

This weekend, Future will take the stage at Camp Flog Gnaw for his headlining set on Sunday November 15th.

'Ya Hit' arrives in the middle of a historic run. This past year, Future released The Real Me (stream here), his 12th No. 1 album. The release also made history on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, becoming Future's 17th No. 1 title and tying him with Drake and The Temptations for the most chart-toppers by any artist since the ranking launched in 1965. Momentum continued as the single 'California Girls' (

) climbed to No. 1 at U.S. Urban Radio. He also recently released the Cole Bennett-directed visual for 'Build A Bitch' ().

The Real Me marked a significant moment in Future's catalog — his 10th solo studio album and a deeply personal body of work that strips back the mythology to reveal the man behind it. The album followed MIXTAPE PLUTO, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and earned Platinum certification from the RIAA.

About Future

Rap would never sound, look, or feel the same after Future landed. If you want to know where the culture's going next, just watch and listen to the iconic Atlanta rapper, singer, and producer. He went from cooking up beats in a basement for the Dungeon Family to generational superstardom with a presence felt from the streets all the way to The Met Gala. He literally brought trap into the White House as President Barack Obama rapped along to his quintuple-platinum banger 'Jumpman' (with Drake). He has collected 3 GRAMMY AWARDS, dozens of multi-platinum certifications, and reached rarified air as one of only a handful of rappers to achieve Diamond status for 2020's 'Life Is Good' [ft. Drake], affirming him as one of the best-selling acts of all time. Not to mention, he carved out a place in the history books as 'the first artist to release two Billboard 200 number ones in consecutive weeks.' Along the way, he adorned the covers of Billboard, Clash, GQ ('the best rapper alive'), Rolling Stone, The Source, XXL, and more in addition to delivering show-stopping performances on Saturday Night Live and Ellen. In 2019, he garnered his first GRAMMY AWARD in the category of 'Best Rap Performance' for 'King's Dead' alongside Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, and James Blake. In 2022, Kanye West sought him out as Executive Producer on the headline-making Donda 2 in addition to appearing on two tracks. He also pulled up on Gunna's 'Pushin P' with Young Thug, appearing on yet another chart-busting banger. Future looked ahead again on his ninth full-length and eighth #1 album, I Never Liked You, in 2022, which saw him take home another GRAMMY Award for 'Best Melodic Rap Performance' for the Hot 100 #1 single 'WAIT FOR U' featuring Drake and Tems. In 2024, he leveled up once again with back-to-back #1 albums WE DON'T TRUST YOU and WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU in collaboration with Metro Boomin, lighting culture on fire with the #1 single 'Like That' featuring Kendrick Lamar. And now, he continues his prolific run with MIXTAPE PLUTO, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and was officially certified Platinum by the RIAA.

Photo Credit: Derrick Pierre











Photo Credit: Derrick Pierre

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone