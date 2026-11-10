Future Releases Music Video for "Ya Hit" Featuring Loe Shimmy, Drake and Travis Scott

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The official music video for Future's 'Ya Hit,' featuring Loe Shimmy, Drake and Travis Scott, is out now. Directed by Cotto and IWantJuan, the video is set in a cinematic nightscape and features an avengers lineup of Loe Shimmy, Drake and Travis Scott.

This latest feature is a testament to a momentous year for Loe Shimmy, with 'For You (Remix)' with Brent Faiyaz passing 406M streams globally, his album Pretty Girlz Run The World that dropped in July, and a sold-out nationwide tour following the release. He is the most sought-after artist of the year and has solidified himself as one of the top young rappers of 2026, as seen on Complex.

The music video cuts between a moody nightclub in Houston to Drake's 40th birthday party, which became a cultural moment. With Shimmy leading the charge, Future, Drake, and Travis Scott all unleash their verses with signature lyricism and sound, each taking their turn to showcase why they are the hip-hop visionaries of today. The visuals are a representation of the success each artist has had in their own right and their foothold on the music industry.

Loe Shimmy finds himself on the tail end of a breakout year, recently wrapping his first sold-out, multi-city North American Pretty Girlz Run The World Tour and surpassing 2 billion streams worldwide across his catalogue. Key collaborations with Brent Faiyaz on 'For Me,' Don Toliver on the RIAA Gold-certified '3AM,' and Drake on 'I'm Spent,' have garnered more than 45 million streams worldwide and have fueled his momentum. As Billboard wrote in their profile of Shimmy, 'Hip-Hop Up-and-Comer Loe Shimmy's quest to conquer Every Genre has only just begun.'

Loe Shimmy's official site is available at loeshimmy.xyz.

Photo Credit: Esdras T. Thelusma



Photo Credit: Esdras T. Thelusma

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