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Frog have announced an expanded reissue of 2015's 'Kind of Blah' LP via Audio Antihero (Josaleigh Pollett / Tiberius / Darren Hayman). The digital version ('Kinda Bloated') is remastered and features fifteen bonus tracks, including B-sides, radio sessions, and live recordings from their 2016 UK tour. The vinyl release is a deluxe gatefold re-press of the original album, which is long out of print and has fetched close to $500 on the resale market.

The songs 'Judy Garland' and 'Rubbernecking (Live in Edinburgh)' are streaming now on Bandcamp. Frog's 'Kind of Blah (Kinda Bloated)' arrives Dec. 4 via Audio Antihero (Indie & Americana).

Originally released on May 25th, 2015, 'Kind of Blah' was the second LP from the original lineup of Daniel Bateman (guitar/vocals) and Tom White (drums/keyboards); offering 'eleven-and-a-half new songs' recorded in a non-functioning bowling alley under a cafe in their then home of Astoria, Queens, NY.

Featuring fan favorites like 'Photograph,' 'Catchyalater,' 'F*cking,' 'All Dogs Go to Heaven,' and 'Judy Garland,' the album saw the beginning of word-of-mouth momentum. While they remained obscure at home, praise from key UK publications and the support of numerous BBC DJs allowed the duo to play their first UK shows in 2016 (the 'Kings of Blah' tour), a quick run through small rooms in England and Scotland.

In the decade that followed, these modest successes would be eclipsed with the national press, radio, and even influencer support, which helped buoy Frog into their position as a highly acclaimed, national touring act with a prolific string of albums, and sessions for KEXP, NTS, WFMU, and WFUV under their belts.

This expanded reissue shows a young band on a one-person label, scrappily working to make something happen. Amongst the remaster, B-sides, sessions, and live performances are three songs that never made it to a studio recording: 'Expiration Dating,' 'No Name #1,' and 'California' (a rare Tom White-penned song).

Pre-orders are live on Bandcamp with the songs 'Judy Garland' and 'Rubbernecking (Live in Edinburgh)' available to stream.

Track List

1. All Dogs Go to Heaven (Remastered)

2. F*cking (Remastered)

3. Wish Upon a Bar (Remastered)

4. Photograph (Remastered)

5. Everything 2002 (Remastered)

6. Knocking on the Door (Remastered)

7. King Kong (Remastered)

8. Catchyalater (Remastered)

9. Irish Goodbye (Remastered)

10. Judy Garland (Remastered)

11. Bad Boy (Remastered)

12. (Kind of Blah) (Remastered)

Bonuses

13. Rainbow Road ('Judy Garland' B-Side)

14. Chicka Cherry Cola ('Photograph' B-Side)

15. God's Tinnitus ('Catchyalayter' B-Side)

16. California (Dandelion Radio Session)

17. Expiration Dating (Dandelion Radio Session)

18. King Kong (Dandelion Radio Session)

19. Photograph (Dandelion Radio Session)

20. F*cking (Live in Edinburgh)

21. Arkansas (Live in Edinburgh)

22. No Name #1 (Live in Edinburgh)

23. Wish Upon a Bar (Live in Edinburgh)

24. Knocking on the Door (Live in Edinburgh)

25. God Once Loved a Woman (Live in Edinburgh)

26. Rubbernecking (Live in Edinburgh)

27. NANCY KERRIGAN (Live in Edinburgh)

Other Audio Antihero Releases

Josaleigh Pollett's 'If I Let It Quiet' (July 24th via Audio Antihero: Indie & Alt. Pop) and Darren Hayman's 'I'm Your Team' (Oct 16th via Audio Antihero: Indie / Electronic / Dead Tech Pop) were also highlighted in the release.

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