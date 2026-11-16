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Chilean singer-songwriter Francisca Valenzuela marked Latin GRAMMY Week in Las Vegas with two high-profile appearances, joining Spanish musician Leiva as a presenter at today's Latin GRAMMY Premiere Ceremony and delivering a special rendition of David Bowie's 'Heroes' at the Los Producers event on Wednesday night.

A five-time Latin GRAMMY nominee, Valenzuela received her latest nomination for Best Alternative Song for 'Bugambilia,' from her critically acclaimed album MALDITA. During the Premiere Ceremony, she and Leiva presented five categories: Songwriter of the Year, Best Cumbia/Vallenato Album, Best Tropical Song, Best Contemporary Pop Album and Best Arrangement.

The ceremony followed Valenzuela's performance at Los Producers, where she brought her distinctive voice to Bowie's iconic 'Heroes,' adding a special musical moment to a week celebrating Latin music and the creative community behind it.

The appearances come during a defining chapter in Valenzuela's career, following the release of MALDITA, an intimate and deeply personal album exploring motherhood, identity and the emotional complexities of transformation. Released independently through Frantastic Records, the project has earned critical acclaim from The New York Times, Billboard, Los Angeles Times and Rolling Stone, which awarded the album four and a half stars.

At the heart of the album is 'Bugambilia,' a piano-driven composition that confronts the contradictory emotions and internal shifts that can accompany new motherhood. Built around Valenzuela's signature piano work and an atmosphere of taut strings, the song offers an unflinching portrait of an experience rarely explored so openly in popular music.

Recorded in her home studio in Santiago, Chile, MALDITA reflects Valenzuela's desire, in her own words, 'to understand and connect with the process – the fact that I am learning how to be a mother and learning how to still be me. All at the same time, all for the first time.'

Valenzuela will bring MALDITA to U.S. stages in July 2027, with performances scheduled in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle and Brooklyn. The rescheduled dates will give American audiences the opportunity to experience the album's deeply personal songs live.

FRANCISCA VALENZUELA — MALDITA U.S. TOUR 2027

July 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Cid

July 16 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

July 18 – Seattle, WA @ Hidden Hall

July 22 – Brooklyn, NY @ National Sawdust

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