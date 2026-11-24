NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

A new Foo Fighters episode of the fan-centric docuseries FANDEMONIUM, produced by Live Nation, was released today. The episode was filmed at Toronto's Rogers Stadium on the opening night of the band's 2026 North American stadium tour and spotlights how the music goes far beyond the stage for Foo Fighters fans.

Featuring first hand accounts, the episode delves into the stories from fans around the world on the friendships they've built through the band, the shows they've chased, and the way the Foo Fighters' music has changed their lives. Some fans are closing in on their 100th concert. Some fans found their closest friends through communities like Club 606. Some are sisters brought closer by the songs, or people who moved across the world for what the music stood for. Though each story is different, their shared love for Foo Fighters is the common thread and has turned into something much bigger than the band.

About the Series

The show begins long before the lights go down. FANDEMONIUM is a fast-paced, emotionally charged docuseries produced by Live Nation about the superfans who make live events truly live. From the Foo Fighters faithful to K-Pop stans, these communities turn rituals into identity and hype into movement. Fans don't just show up, they shape demand, drive momentum, and influence the tour itself. Nominated for a 2026 Webby Award in the Video & Film: Documentary (Series & Channels) category, the series shows how fandom powers the live ecosystem. Because to understand how live happens, you have to start with the people who live for it. Past episodes include Mötley Crüe, Rush, Guns N' Roses, Pierce The Veil, My Chemical Romance, and GHOST.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone