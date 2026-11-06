Florence + The Machine Release EVERYBODY SCREAM TOUR LIVE Album and Live Track Sympathy Magic

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Florence + The Machine have released a live recording of her critically-acclaimed tour, the Everybody Scream Tour Live album, out now with vinyl available for pre-order. The album's focus track, Florence's live rendition of 'Sympathy Magic,' is also available to stream now.

The album can be heard at florence.lnk.to/whichwitchlive. Vinyl can be pre-ordered at florence.lnk.to/everybodyscreamlive.

Following the North American, UK and European legs of the Everybody Scream Tour earlier this year, Florence + The Machine bring the live experience to listeners worldwide. The North American run included sold-out New York shows at Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center, along with two sold-out nights at Los Angeles' Kia Forum.

Across five albums—2009's Lungs, 2011's Ceremonials, 2015's How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful, 2018's High As Hope and 2022's Dance Fever—Florence has become one of the most monumental artists of a generation, with multiple U.S. and U.K. #1 albums and countless awards. Known for her earth-shattering live show and singular, iconic voice, Florence has sold out shows and headlined festivals the entire world over. She has collaborated and shared stages with icons—The Rolling Stones, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift among them—and published a book of lyrics, poetry and drawings, Useless Magic.

The release follows the earlier announcement of the live recording, which was covered previously by BroadwayWorld.

Tracklist

1. Everybody Scream (Live)

2. Witch Dance (Live)

3. Shake It Out (Live)

4. Seven Devils (Live)

5. Big God (Live)

6. Daffodil (Live)

7. Which Witch (Live)

8. Cosmic Love (Live)

9. Spectrum (Say My Name) (Live)

10. You Can Have It All (Live)

11. Music By Men (Live)

12. Buckle (Live)

13. King (Live)

14. The Old Religion (Live)

15. Howl (Live)

16. Heaven Is Here (Live)

17. Sympathy Magic (Live)

18. One of the Greats (Live)

19. Dog Days Are Over (Live)

20. Free (Live)

21. And Love (Live)

22. Perfume and Milk (Live) [Bonus Track]

For more information, visit www.florenceandthemachine.net.







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