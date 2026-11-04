Finn Wolfhard's CRASH LAND Joins Letterboxd Video Store's Unreleased Gems Shelf for 30 Days

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Four festival films yet to begin their distribution journey will be available to rent exclusively on Letterboxd Video Store from November 12 to December 12 (UTC), as part of its Unreleased Gems shelf. The lineup is SXSW stunt comedy Crash Land, starring and produced by Finn Wolfhard alongside Gabriel LaBelle; Tribeca documentary MOUTH FULL OF GOLDS, in which A$AP Rocky, Goldie and Michèle Lamy tell the story of the man who invented grillz; Slamdance thriller The Plan, shot in a single unbroken take; and The Only Way Out Is Through, a drama about male friendship. When the window closes, the films leave the store. See every Unreleased Gem to date here.

The November Unreleased Gems shelf also includes Tribeca grillz documentary MOUTH FULL OF GOLDS, featuring A$AP Rocky. It arrives on Video Store days before the Grammy nominations, where Rocky is widely tipped for Best Rap Album.

The new selection follows last week's launch of By Popular Demand, Video Store's first lineup built from direct member requests. Curated from more than 12,000 films that Letterboxd members have asked to watch, led by Harakiri, Letterboxd's current highest-rated film of all time. Read more about By Popular Demand here.

Excerpts From Letterboxd Journal

'Now for the new class of Unreleased Gems, which encompasses hotly anticipated independent upstarts, Tribeca and Slamdance standouts, and a SXSW premiere that was among our crew's very favorite films out of Austin this year. November's selection runs the gamut from raucously funny comedies about Jackass-style stunt performers to electric docs set at the intersection of fashion and hip-hop, plus a politically charged thriller about disillusioned youth and a poignant exploration of male friendship—all landing on our shelf after earning raves out of their festival premieres.'

Crash Land: 'For fans of Hot Rod and the Jackass franchise, this hilarious and heartfelt crowd-pleaser from first-time feature filmmaker Dempsey Bryk brings together some of the fastest-rising young actors of a generation—Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard, Friendship's Billy Bryk, Saturday Night's Gabriel Labelle, Who by Fire's Noah Parker and shouse's Abby Quinn—and delivers a future coming-of-age classic.'

The Only Way Out Is Through: 'Inspired by (director Kieran) Thompson's journey to reconnect with his childhood best friend after nearly losing him in a tragic accident, The Only Way Out Is Through is about bonds of friendship, models of masculinity and the inner struggle that people, especially young men, rarely speak about openly. With an immensely talented young trio of actors at its core—Alex MacNicoll, Beau Knapp and Emilio Garcia-Sanchez—and scenic photography that makes striking use of peaks and valleys in the Rocky Mountains of southern Colorado, this deeply personal story has already resonated widely on the festival circuit.'

The Plan: 'A group of disillusioned young adults gather in a Los Angeles apartment to prepare for an irreversible act they believe will change the world. As the day tightens around them, shared purpose gives way to paranoia, desire and doubt. In Jessica Barr's pulse-pounding directorial debut—shot in a single, uninterrupted take—a ripped-from-the-headlines narrative of political radicalization plays out through the impassioned debates and escalating dread of committed activists on the verge of a daring action that will change the course of their lives forever.'

MOUTH FULL OF GOLDS: 'Telling the larger-than-life true origin story of Famous Eddie Plein, the most inventive fashion icon you've never heard of, this stylish and entertaining documentary goes inside the rise and fall of grillz to profile an entrepreneur who changed the face of hip-hop one gold tooth at a time. Archival footage and new interviews with the likes of A$AP Rocky, Mike Tyson, Ferg, Michèle Lamy, Big Gipp and Just Ice trace how grillz—the iconic customizable golden teeth that became essential insignia for the most defining hip-hop artists of a generation—grew from a street style into a global fashion force.'

Read more about the shelf on Letterboxd Journal.

About Letterboxd

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in New Zealand, Letterboxd is a global community of film fans who rate, review and share their movie-watching activities. They include everyday film fans, award-winning directors, performers, cinemas, studios and festivals. Letterboxd's mission is to help its community discover films they will love, exemplified by Journal — its dedicated editorial arm spotlighting the people and stories behind the films — the now-iconic Letterboxd Four Favorites, and the Letterboxd Video Store, a curated VOD platform with programming built on community signals and demand.

As of November 2026, Letterboxd has over 30 million members globally.







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