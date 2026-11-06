Finger Eleven Releases LAST NIGHT ON EARTH Deluxe Edition, Tours Canada March 2027

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Multi-platinum hard rock band Finger Eleven released the fully-loaded Deluxe Version of their most recent album, Last Night On Earth, on November 6. Now four hit singles deep, it arrives on the one-year anniversary of the original's release.

To celebrate the occasion, the band shared a version of one of their biggest hits, 'One Thing' (Acoustic Live at B Town Sound), along with a lyric video.

The release of the deluxe edition comes as the band tours the UK and is in the midst of a campaign inviting everyone to record or film a feature of their own on the album's title track. Entries can be found by searching #F11LastNightDuet. The campaign followed the band's recent maxi-single of 'Last Night On Earth', released via Better Noise Music ahead of the deluxe edition.

Finger Eleven are currently in the midst of a 12-city UK tour with SOiL that concludes on November 14 at London's Electric Ballroom. In March 2027, the band will return to Canada for the Last Night on Earth Tour. The band remains on the road touring through spring 2027.

One of the best-selling Canadian bands of all time, Finger Eleven — Scott Anderson (vocals), James Black (lead guitar, backing vocals), Rick Jackett (rhythm guitar), Sean Anderson (bass), and Steve Molella (drums) — have amassed north of 1 billion overall career streams. The Toronto-based band has released a series of consecutive international hit albums and chart-topping singles, setting radio records with 'Paralyzer' and 'One Thing.' After celebrating their legacy with a 'Greatest Hits' collection, the band entered a new chapter with Last Night On Earth, featuring the #1 Rock hits 'Adrenaline' and 'The Mountain.'

Last Night On Earth (Deluxe Version) Track Listing

'Adrenaline'

'Blue Sky Mystery'

'Cold Concrete'

'Lock Me Up'

'Last Night On Earth'

'The Mountain'

'Perfect Effigy'

'Wall Dogs'

'Laughing at the Storm'

'Body and Mind'

'Blue Sky Mystery' (Feat. Filter)

'Bones and Joints II'

'Living In A Dream' (Live)

'First Time' (Acoustic Live at B Town Sound)

'One Thing' (Acoustic Live at B Town Sound)

'Last Night on Earth' (DEMO 3)

'Last Night on Earth' (DEMO 7)

'Last Night on Earth' (Instrumental)

Finger Eleven on Tour

11/6 — Nottingham, UK — Rock City*

11/7 — Manchester, UK — O2 Ritz Manchester*

11/10 — Northampton, UK — Roadmender*

11/11 — Southampton, UK — The 1865*

11/12 — Torquay, UK — The Foundry*

11/13 — Bristol, UK — O2 Academy Bristol*

11/14 — Camden, UK — Electric Ballroom*

3/3 — Thunder Bay, Canada — Thunder Bay Community Auditorium

3/5 — Winnipeg, Canada — Club Regent Event Centre

3/6 — Saskatoon, Canada — Capitol Music Club

3/7 — Saskatoon, Canada — Capitol Music Club

3/9 — Lloydminster, Canada — Vic Juba Community Theatre

3/11 — Grand Prairie, Canada — Better Than Fred's

3/12 — Grand Prairie, Canada — Better Than Fred's

3/14 — Prince George, Canada — CN Centre

3/15 — Kamloops, Canada — Sagebrush Theatre

3/16 — Victoria, Canada — McPherson Playhouse

3/18 — Nanaimo, Canada — Port Theatre

3/19 — Campbell River, Canada — Tidemark Theatre

3/20 — Vancouver, Canada — Commodore Ballroom

3/22 — Vernon, Canada — Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre

3/23 — Trail, Canada — Charles Bailey Theatre

3/25 — Cranbrook, Canada — Key City Theatre

3/26 — Red Deer, Canada — Red Deer Memorial Centre

3/27 — Tsuut'ina, Canada — Grey Eagle Event Centre

3/30 — Sherwood Park, Canada — Festival Place

3/31 — Camrose, Canada — Jeanne & Peter Lougheed Performing Arts Centre

4/2 — Regina, Canada — Casino Regina

4/3 — Brandon, Canada — Western Manitoba Centennial Auditorium

4/5 — Prince Albert, Canada — EA Rawlinson Centre for the Arts

About Better Noise Music

Better Noise Music, the artist development company, is the premiere independent record label under Better Noise Entertainment, a content creation and marketing company that produces music, books, films, documentaries, TV shows, theatrical productions, and tours. Founded in 2006 by music industry veteran and independent pioneer Allen Kovac, Better Noise Music focuses on artist development and has grown into a music industry independent powerhouse, with a roster including Five Finger Death Punch, Yellowcard, Sabaton, In This Moment, Bad Wolves, Dirty Heads, The Rasmus, NOTHING MORE, The HU, From Ashes To New, Eva Under Fire and The Funeral Portrait. The company operates a global marketing and distribution platform with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, Austin, Miami, London, Berlin, Toronto, and Sydney. The label was named Billboard's #1 Mainstream Rock Airplay Label and #1 Mainstream Rock Airplay Imprint of 2024, after its history-making run of 5 consecutive years as the #1 Mainstream Rock Airplay Imprint (2018-2022).

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