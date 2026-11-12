Fame Holiday to Release Album BEFORE I KNEW HIM on Faith and Transformation

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Canadian Christian hip-hop artist Fame Holiday announces his forthcoming album, Before I Knew Him, available now on all platforms. Rooted in personal reflection, spiritual growth, and the realities of transformation, the project explores a defining question: What if God was present in your story long before you understood who He was?

The Canadian Christian hip-hop artist turns personal history, hard-earned growth, and a renewed purpose in Christ into a powerful statement of faith, arriving October 30, 2026.

With Before I Knew Him, Fame Holiday offers listeners an intimate look into the journey of discovering God's grace, recognizing His presence through life's uncertainties, and finding purpose through a growing relationship with Christ. The album reflects the experiences, struggles, and lessons that shape a person before faith becomes fully understood—not as a story of having everything figured out, but as an honest account of growth, surrender, and becoming.

Blending the spirit of hip-hop with a faith-driven perspective, Fame continues to carve out a space for music that is both unapologetically Christian and grounded in real-life experience. His approach brings together honest storytelling, melody, and a willingness to confront the complexities of living out one's beliefs.

Before I Knew Him represents a meaningful chapter in an artistic journey shaped by ambition, personal evolution, and a renewed commitment to Jesus. Rather than separating his past from his present, Fame draws on his experiences to tell a larger story about redemption, identity, and the ways faith can reshape a person's understanding of their life.

This is more than a change in direction. It is a new foundation for the mission behind the music.

From Secular Success to a Kingdom-Focused Mission

Before embracing Christian hip-hop, Fame Holiday built a career as a secular artist, accumulating more than one million streams and sharing stages with internationally recognized artists including Davido, dvsn, Ice Cube, and A Boogie wit da Hoodie. A graduate of The Remix Project and a Mississauga Music Awards Best Album winner, he has performed across Canada and internationally, including at New Skool Rules in the Netherlands.

In 2023, Fame gave his life to Christ, marking a pivotal shift in both his personal life and artistic purpose. That decision reshaped his understanding of music—not simply as a platform for expression, but as an opportunity to share his testimony, encourage others, and point people toward Jesus.

His guiding mission, 'Let's Make Jesus Famous,' captures the heart of this new chapter. Through his music, Fame aims to speak openly about faith without ignoring the challenges, questions, and everyday realities that accompany the Christian walk.

That honesty is central to Before I Knew Him. The album looks back at the person he was while reflecting on the person he is becoming, creating space for listeners to consider their own journeys, their own turning points, and the possibility that grace was working in their lives before they recognized it.

Faith, Family, and the Legacy Ahead

Fame's evolution is not limited to music. As a husband and new father, he is developing a deeper understanding of love, responsibility, and the legacy he wants to leave behind. These experiences add another dimension to his perspective, reinforcing the personal stakes of the transformation reflected in his artistry.

With Before I Knew Him, Fame Holiday invites listeners into that story: not a polished account of perfection, but a personal reflection on what it means to grow, to change, and to recognize God's presence along the way.

The album marks another step in Fame's commitment to creating music that connects lived experience with a larger purpose. His message is direct: faith can transform the way we understand our past, live in the present, and build toward the future.

Before I knew Him, the story was already unfolding. Now, Fame Holiday is ready to tell it.

Listen to 'Before I Knew Him'

Connect with Fame Holiday

Instagram

TikTok

YouTube





Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone