Fall Out Boy to Headline 2027 Twilight of the Punks Tour Starting May 17 With New Single "ACES"

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Promoted by Live Nation, the Twilight of the Punks Tour kicks off May 17 at Prague's O2 Arena, launching a 15-date European and UK leg before heading to North America in July. Spanning 11 countries, the European and UK run will take the band to arenas in Budapest, Milan, Madrid, Lyon, Brussels, and Mönchengladbach, followed by stops in Glasgow, Dublin, and Manchester. Highlights include a massive June 5 performance at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with additional shows in Amsterdam, Paris, and Berlin before the leg wraps June 13 at Atlas Arena in Łódź, Poland. A Day To Remember and Neck Deep will join as special guests on all European and UK dates.

The tour continues in North America on July 13, with Fall Out Boy bringing their electrifying live show to stadiums across the US and Canada for a massive 21-date headlining run, kicking off at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, and wrapping August 26 at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon. The stadium trek will see the band take over some of North America's most iconic venues, including Toronto's Rogers Stadium, Boston's Fenway Park, New York's Citi Field, and Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium. Among the most anticipated stops is a monumental show at Chicago's legendary Soldier Field, marking a major career milestone as the band returns to the city where it all began for a landmark hometown stadium performance. The Offspring, Good Charlotte, and The Story So Far will join as special guests on most U.S. dates.

This year also marks a major milestone as Fall Out Boy celebrates 25 years as a band, and they are kicking off their highly-anticipated next chapter with the release of 'ACES,' produced and mixed by longtime collaborator Neil Avron, giving fans a taste of what's to come. The new track channels the raw energy, infectious hooks, and unmistakable spirit of the band's early days, delivering a nostalgic nod to the sound that helped establish the band as one of pop-punk's most influential acts. In tandem with the song's release, the band also unveiled the official music video, directed by Brendan Walter.

Ticket Information

North America Tickets: Tickets will be available starting with an Artist Presale beginning on Wednesday, November 11 at 10 a.m. local time for North America. Fans are encouraged to sign up for the Artist Presale by visiting twilightofthepunkstour.com.

There is also a Reserved by Spotify presale starting on Wednesday, November 11 in select North American markets. Tickets may be available to eligible Spotify Premium subscribers through Ticketmaster. These fans will be notified by Spotify via email and app notification, and will have the opportunity to purchase up to two tickets during the Reserved by Spotify presale. Remaining tickets will be available via the general on sale starting Thursday, November 12 at 10 a.m. local time.

EU/UK Tickets: Tickets will be available for all dates except Lyon, Brussels, Paris and Łódź starting with an Artist Presale beginning on Wednesday, November 11 at 12 p.m. local time. Artist Presale tickets will be available beginning Thursday, November 12 at 12 p.m. local time for Lyon, Brussels, Paris and Łódź. Fans are encouraged to sign up for the Artist Presale by visiting twilightofthepunkstour.com. Additional presales will run ahead of the general on sale beginning on Thursday, November 12 at 12 p.m. local time for all EU/UK dates except Lyon, Brussels, Paris and Łódź which will go on sale Friday, November 13 at 12 p.m. local time. Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale tickets in France, Poland, Netherlands, Czech Republic, Belgium and Italy. Check out priceless.com/music for details of when Mastercard Presale starts in your market.

Full tour routing can be found below. For tickets and complete tour information, visit twilightofthepunkstour.com.

TWILIGHT OF THE PUNKS TOUR 2027 — EUROPE & UK

*A Day To Remember & Neck Deep to support on all dates

Mon, May 17 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

Wed, May 19 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Arena

Fri, May 21 - Milan, Italy - Unipol Forum

Sun, May 23 - Madrid, Spain - Movistar Arena

Tue, May 25 - Lyon, France - LDLC Arena

Thu, May 27 - Brussels, Belgium - ING Arena

Fri, May 28 - Mönchengladbach, Germany - SparkassenPark

Sun, May 30 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

Tue, June 1 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

Thu, June 3 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live

Sat, June 5 - London, UK - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tue, June 8 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

Thu, June 10 - Paris, France - Accor Arena

Sat, June 12 - Berlin, Germany - Zitadelle

Sun, June 13 - Łódź, Poland - Atlas Arena

TWILIGHT OF THE PUNKS TOUR 2027 — NORTH AMERICA

*The Offspring & The Story So Far to support on all dates; Good Charlotte to support on all dates except Aug 6 & 7

Tue, July 13 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field

Fri, July 16 - Atlanta, GA - Truist Park

Sun, July 18 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park

Tue, July 20 - Detroit, MI - Fifth Third Park

Thu, July 22 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium

Sat, July 24 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field Stadium

Tue, July 27 - Nashville, TN - FirstBank Stadium

Fri, July 30 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

Sun, August 1 - Queens, NY - Citi Field

Tue, August 3 - Atlantic City, NJ - Atlantic City Beach

Wed, August 4 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

Fri, August 6 - St. Charles, IA - Roaming Hills **

Sat, August 7 - Kansas City, MO - Morton Amphitheater **

Tue, August 10 - Commerce City, CO - Dick's Sporting Goods Park

Fri, August 13 - Sandy, UT - America First Field

Sun, August 15 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park

Tue, August 17 - San Diego, CA - PETCO Park

Thu, August 19 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field

Sat, August 21 - Los Angeles, CA - Dodger Stadium

Tue, August 24 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park

Thu, August 26 - Portland, OR - Providence Park

**No Good Charlotte

About Fall Out Boy

Hailing from Chicago, Fall Out Boy — Patrick Stump (vocals/guitar), Pete Wentz (bass), Joe Trohman (guitar) and Andy Hurley (drums) — have cemented their position as one of rock music's biggest-selling bands. Their eighth studio album So Much (For) Stardust debuted as the No. 1 Rock Album upon its March 24, 2023 release on Fueled By Ramen/Elektra/DCD2 Records. The album marked the band's first new album in more than five years, and its first single 'Love From The Other Side' immediately became a global hit, hitting No. 1 at Alternative Radio – an achievement that marked the band's first career alternative No. 1 song. Fall Out Boy hit the road with their headline tour So Much For (Tour) Dust, kicking off the 25+ date North American summer trek with a show of epic proportions at Chicago's famed Wrigley Field in June 2023; the tour continued across stadiums and arenas across the UK and Europe in October and November. Due to overwhelming demand, the tour continued across the United States with the sold-out 20+ date So Much For (2our) Dust. In July 2021, Fall Out Boy embarked on THE HELLA MEGA TOUR alongside Green Day & Weezer, playing live in front of over 1 million fans on a sold-out global stadium tour and marking the first time the three bands had headed out on the road together. The U.S. leg included numerous sold-out stadium gigs – including renowned venues like Wrigley Field, Fenway Park and Dodger Stadium. The tour was nominated for both Major Tour of the Year and Best Rock Tour at the Pollstar Awards in 2021. The international leg of the tour took place throughout the summer of 2022. Fall Out Boy's seventh studio album M A N I A debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 in January 2018 and garnered a GRAMMY nomination for Best Rock Album. The record marked the band's third consecutive and fourth overall #1 album respectively and featured the global smash 'The Last of the Real Ones.' In 2015, Fall Out Boy released their platinum, sixth studio album American Beauty/American Psycho, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 and peaked at #1 on iTunes in more than 22 countries upon its January 2015 release. The album's first two singles 'Centuries' and 'Uma Thurman' have been RIAA-certified 4x and 2x platinum, respectively. American Beauty/American Psycho followed the GRAMMY-nominated band's gold-certified album Save Rock And Roll, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 and #1 on iTunes in 27 countries upon its April 2012 release and features the multiplatinum hit 'My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark (Light Em Up)' and hit 'Alone Together.' Fall Out Boy was most recently awarded Alternative Artist of the Year at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, and nominated for two 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, for Best Alternative ('Hold Me Like A Grudge') and Best Visual Effects ('Love From The Other Side'). More information can be found at www.falloutboy.com.

About The Offspring

Formed in Garden Grove, California, in 1984, The Offspring helped bring punk rock back to the mainstream in the 1990s and became one of the best-selling rock bands of all time, with more than 45 million records sold worldwide. The band features Dexter Holland, Noodles, Todd Morse, Brandon Pertzborn, and Jonah Nimoy. Across four decades and 11 studio albums, The Offspring have delivered generation-defining anthems including 'Self Esteem,' 'Come Out and Play (Keep 'Em Separated),' and Spotify Billions Club honorees 'You're Gonna Go Far, Kid' and 'The Kids Aren't Alright.' They have played more than 2000 live shows in more than 30 countries. The Offspring remain a cultural force—uniting generations through enduring anthems and winning new fans along the way.

About Good Charlotte

Good Charlotte fought against all odds to achieve a seemingly impossible dream, forming in high school back in suburban Maryland and reaching nearly unimaginable heights on their own terms. Three decades later and a long way from the DMV, the iconic multiplatinum quartet—twin brothers Joel Madden [vocals] and Benji Madden [guitar, vocals], alongside Paul Thomas [bass] and Billy Martin [guitar, keyboards]—have never stopped fighting. Instead, they play with the same hunger, drive, and energy that endeared them to generations of fans. To date, they have sold over 11 million albums worldwide, gathered billions of streams, notched 7 RIAA Certifications, and scored 6 Top 10 Alt Radio Singles and 4 Top 20 Singles on the Billboard Hot 100. Moreover, their catalog boasts instantly recognizable and enduring staples such as 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' and 'The Anthem.' Speaking to their versatility, they're the rare band equally comfortable collaborating with either Avenged Sevenfold or Ziggy Marley and Wiz Khalifa. Along the way, they have also performed on numerous late-night television shows and incited consistent acclaim, reaching a critical apex with 2025's Motel Du Cap. As always, Good Charlotte keep fearlessly pushing forward in 2026 and beyond with more music and surprises fueled by an uncompromising underdog spirit.

Last year, Good Charlotte returned with their first new album in seven years—the acclaimed Motel Du Cap. Among many highlights, 'Rejects' notched their highest ranking entry on the Top 10 Alt Radio Singles Chart at #7. Making the rounds, they launched a full-scale television takeover with performances and appearances on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Good Morning America, and the Season Finale of American Idol.

About A Day To Remember

Since their formation in 2003, A Day To Remember quietly emerged as arguably the biggest underground band in the world. The Florida group affirmed this status by achieving one platinum album, two gold albums, one platinum single, and four gold singles. Not to mention, each full-length record ascended to #1 on the Billboard Rock, Indie, and/or Alternative Chart including their most recent release, A Day To Remember's Big Ole Album Vol. 1, which arrived earlier this year. They've put up unprecedented numbers for a rock act in the 21st century, generating nearly 2 billion streams worldwide and sales of three million-plus units. They've also packed arenas on continental tours and attracted a global audience consisting of millions. A Day To Remember is: Jeremy McKinnon (vocals), Alex Shelnutt (drums), Kevin Skaff (guitar, vocals), and Neil Westfall (guitar, vocals).

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