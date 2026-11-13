Faith Hopkins Releases Six-Track EP PART OF ME, Exploring Love and Adulthood

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Rising country-pop artist Faith Hopkins has released her six-track EP, Part of Me, available now via Play It Again Records. The 26-year-old singer-songwriter explores love, growing up and self-discovery across the collection.

Blending her Southern California roots with Nashville's storytelling tradition, Hopkins delivers a collection that is equal parts playful, poignant and refreshingly self-aware. Across six songs, she explores the complicated realities of navigating adulthood, relationships and self-discovery, pairing conversational lyricism with the kind of honesty that makes even life's messiest moments feel universally relatable.

At its core, Part of Me is about embracing the contradictions that make us human: wanting to settle down and run away, missing who you used to be while learning to love who you're becoming, and discovering that the right kind of love makes room for every version of yourself.

'I was nervous to release songs about being seven years into a relationship and still not feeling ready for marriage, or wondering if he's in love with who I am now or who I was when we first met,' says Hopkins. 'I thought people might judge me, but after these songs hit social media, thousands of people told me they felt the same way, and that's what made me want to share more of what I'd normally keep to myself.'

Originally from Huntington Beach, California, Hopkins brings a distinctly West Coast perspective to her Nashville sound. A graduate of Belmont University's Music Business program, she draws inspiration from artists including Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris and Sabrina Carpenter, balancing country music's emotional storytelling with a modern pop sensibility and a healthy dose of personality.

With Part of Me, Hopkins isn't presenting a perfectly polished picture of adulthood. Instead, she's inviting listeners into the contradictions, growing pains, big feelings and small revelations that come with figuring it all out. And in doing so, she's making a case for embracing every part of the journey.

Part of Me Track Listing

1. Highroad (Faith Hopkins/Andrew Pacheco/Conner Moye/Ashley Kutcher)*

2. How Do You Sleep (Faith Hopkins/Maddy Rodriguez/Andrew Stoelzing/Johnny Simpson)**

3. Part of Me (Faith Hopkins/Kyle Clark/Conner Moye/Emily Landis)^

4. Carolina Blue (Faith Hopkins/Kyle Clark/McCall Chapin/Sarah Killian)^^

5. Blonde (Faith Hopkins/Lilly Drury/Sarah Killian/McCall Chapin/Billy Dawson)^

6. All For Nothing (Faith Hopkins/Kyle Clark/Emily Falvey)^^

*Produced by Andrew Pacheco

**Produced by Johnny Simpson

^Produced by Jonathan Capeci & Nick Sainato

^^Produced by Kyle Clark

About Faith Hopkins

Faith Hopkins is a Nashville-based country-pop singer-songwriter whose music blends the carefree spirit of her Southern California upbringing with the heart of Nashville storytelling. Originally from Huntington Beach, California, the 26-year-old Belmont University graduate combines modern pop influences, conversational lyrics and memorable melodies to create songs that are as witty as they are emotionally honest. Drawing inspiration from Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris and Sabrina Carpenter, Hopkins explores love, relationships and the growing pains of adulthood with an unmistakably personal perspective. Her six-track EP, Part of Me, released November 13, 2026, showcases an artist embracing vulnerability, confidence and every complicated emotion in between.

Fans can follow Faith Hopkins on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

Photo Credit: Two Girls.



Photo Credit: Two Girls.

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