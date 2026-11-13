FROM ASHES TO NEW to Release REFLECTIONS Deluxe Edition November 13, Ahead of 2027 North American Tour

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From Ashes To New have re-released their acclaimed 2026 album Reflections with a new Deluxe Edition, out now via Better Noise Music. To herald its arrival, the Gold-certified group unveiled the music video for the single 'After Death.'

'After Death' bobs and weaves through hard rock, hip-hop, and alternative with finesse and flair. A bold groove sets off the track, and punchy verses give way to another skyscraping refrain. The accompanying visual evokes both the energy of the song and the inimitable interplay between the Pennsylvania-bred collective.

''After Death' is about people who walk through life believing the world owes them something simply because they exist,' states Brandyberry. 'They put themselves on a pedestal, preach about morality and righteousness, and act as though their opinions are the only ones that matter. They disguise their arrogance as virtue and their entitlement as superiority.

'In their own minds, they're gods who deserve to be worshipped, but the reality is nobody's bowing down to them. This song is about tearing down that illusion of importance and reminding those people that the higher they place themselves above everyone else, the harder they're going to fall.'

Thanks to a viral moment in 2026 around the band's second No. 1 radio single 'Die For You,' which followed their first-ever No. 1 with 'Drag Me,' From Ashes to New have been welcoming droves of new fans into the fanbase this year. The original version of Reflections, released April 17, has already amassed over 110 million streams worldwide.

The Deluxe Edition is the definitive version of Reflections, boasting not only 'After Death,' but also two re-energized versions of 'Die For You' [with alternative pop duo Neoni and a remix from synthwave band Midnight]. Moreover, it includes the recently released 'Love Me.'

The latter has already eclipsed 3 million Spotify streams and counting. Melodic Magazine said, ''Love Me' is a heavy and dark sound from the band as they describe the feeling of having someone who has been always there for them just disappear from their life.' Wall Of Sound hailed it as 'sincerely passionate,' going on to profess, 'In all honesty, it is beyond inspiring and quite possibly, their magnus opus.'

In other news, From Ashes To New recently sold out tours in both Europe and Australia, while they also toured alongside Shinedown and Black Veil Brides across the US and Canada in 2026. Next up, they will wrap up the year with two performances in Harrisburg, PA in December, before launching their own headline North American tour in 2027. It begins on March 12 in New Haven, CT, followed by performances in Canada, Washington, Utah, Florida, North Carolina, and more. It concludes April 18 in Wilmington, DE.

The band has partnered with Musicians on Call for the upcoming tour and will donate $1 per ticket sold to the organization's cause of bringing live and recorded music to patients, families, and caregivers in hospital and healthcare environments.

From Ashes to New have also announced a hometown holiday show in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania set for Friday, December 11. It sold out during the pre-sale, so the band added an additional show on Saturday, December 12. Zero 9:36 and Sage will serve as support. Both shows will take place at Capital City Music Hall.

Reflections (Deluxe Edition) Track Listing

'Drag Me'

'Forever'

'Villain'

'Die For You'

'Black Hearts'

'Upside Down'

'(Not) Psycho'

'Parasite'

'New Disease'

'Darkside'

'Falling From Heaven'

'Your Ghost'

'Love Me'*

'After Death'*

'Die For You (Feat. Neoni)'*

'Die For You' (Feat. The Midnight)*

*New to Deluxe Edition

From Ashes To New Live

12/11 — Harrisburg, PA — Capital City Music Hall

12/12 — Harrisburg, PA — Capital City Music Hall

3/12 — New Haven, CT — Toad's Place

3/13 — Montreal, Canada — Theatre Beanfield

3/14 — Toronto, Canada — Danforth Music Hall

3/16 — Cincinnati, OH — Bogart's

3/17 — Fort Wayne, IN — Clyde Theatre

3/19 — Milwaukee, WI — The Rave / Eagles Club

3/20 — Bloomington, IL — The Castle Theatre

3/21 — Davenport, IA — Capitol Theatre

3/23 — Omaha, NE — The Admiral Theater

3/25 — Billings, MT — The Pub Station

3/27 — Calgary, Canada — The Palace Theatre

3/28 — Edmonton, Canada — Midway

3/30 — Vancouver, Canada — Commodore Ballroom

3/31 — Spokane, WA — The Knitting Factory

4/2 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Depot

4/3 — Fort Collins, CO — Washington's

4/4 — Kansas City, MO — VooDoo Lounge

4/6 — Columbia, MO — The Blue Note

4/7 — Tulsa, OK — Cain's Ballroom

4/9 — Little Rock, AR — The Hall

4/10 — Huntsville, AL — Mars Music Hall

4/11 — Destin, FL — CLUB LA

4/13 — Asheville, NC — The Orange Peel

4/14 — Richmond, VA — The National

4/16 — Raleigh, NC — The Ritz

4/17 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore Silver Spring

4/18 — Wilmington, DE — The Queen

About Better Noise Music

BETTER NOISE MUSIC, the artist development company, is the premiere independent Record Label under BETTER NOISE ENTERTAINMENT, a content creation, and marketing company that produces music, books, films, documentaries, TV shows, theatrical productions, and tours. Better Noise Music, founded in 2006 by music industry veteran and independent pioneer Allen Kovac, focuses on artist development and has grown into a music industry independent powerhouse, with a roster including Five Finger Death Punch, Yellowcard, Sabaton, In This Moment, Bad Wolves, Dirty Heads, The Rasmus, NOTHING MORE, The HU, From Ashes To New, Eva Under Fire and The Funeral Portrait. The company operates a global marketing and distribution platform with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, Austin, Miami, London, Berlin, Toronto, and Sydney. The label was named Billboard's #1 Mainstream Rock Airplay Label and #1 Mainstream Rock Airplay Imprint of 2024, after its history-making run of 5 consecutive years as the #1 Mainstream Rock Airplay Imprint (2018-2022).

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