NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Gold-certified artist, producer, and songwriter Flinstone joins forces with RIAA Platinum singer and songwriter Lisa Marie Simmons-Santa Cruz for their new collaborative EP, Couples Therapy, out now via Death Row Records/gamma. Drawing from their experiences as a married couple, the duo offers an honest perspective on love and relationships, exploring everything from passion and romance to disagreements, vulnerability, and the work it takes to stay connected.

Rather than romanticizing relationships, Couples Therapy embraces the moments that often go unspoken. Through their music, Flinstone and Lisa explore the emotional complexities of building a life together, capturing both the excitement of being in love and the challenges that come with it. Their chemistry as husband and wife brings a natural sincerity to the project, creating a relatable body of work about navigating love through its many stages.

The EP follows the duo's recent single 'Story Of My Mistakes,' also released via Death Row Records/gamma.

Tracklist

1. Feel The Groove

2. Destiny In The Air

3. Teenage Love

4. LA City Of Gold

5. Story Of My Mistakes

About the Artists

A seasoned artist and producer, Flinstone has built an impressive career spanning R&B, hip-hop, pop, and gospel. Originally from Tucson, Arizona, he developed his Signature Sound under the mentorship of legendary producer Harvey Mason Jr., going on to earn an RIAA Gold certification and secure more than 1,000 film and television placements. His extensive credits include collaborations with Snoop Dogg, Fantasia, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, and Kelly Price, among others. In 2026, he signed an exclusive songwriting and co-publishing deal with Death Row Publishing.

Lisa Marie Simmons-Santa Cruz brings an equally impressive background as an RIAA Platinum songwriter, vocalist, arranger, and creative director. After launching her career with Elektra Records, she went on to work with major artists including JoJo, Backstreet Boys, Snoop Dogg, and Lil Jon. Her experience across songwriting, vocal production, and creative direction has established her as a versatile force in the industry.

With Couples Therapy, Flinstone and Lisa bring their personal and creative worlds together, reminding us that lasting love isn't about perfection, but about choosing to work through challenges together.

Follow Flinstone

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone