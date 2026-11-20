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Multi award-winning singer, songwriter and producer FINNEAS has officially released his cover of Feist's beloved 2007 song 'My Moon My Man' across all digital streaming platforms, following an extraordinary surge in popularity propelling the recording to No. 1 on TikTok this week.

Originally released as an Amazon Music Original in September, FINNEAS's emotionally charged interpretation has taken on a life of its own, with his live performance from the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame becoming one of the biggest viral music moments of the season. The cover has inspired hundreds of thousands of TikTok creations, with fans around the world embracing the song as the soundtrack to romantic reveals, relationship tributes and heartfelt personal moments. BroadwayWorld previously reported on the original Amazon Music release, which came ahead of the 2026 Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Massey Hall in Toronto.

The phenomenon has seen FINNEAS's recording climb to No. 1 on TikTok's worldwide trending audio chart, with one popular upload alone surpassing 700,000 video creations and the live version sitting at 2.1M total creates currently.

The song's momentum has extended beyond social media, reigniting interest in Feist's original recording. The viral success has already translated into significant streaming growth. According to Billboard, streams of FINNEAS's recording nearly doubled, while Feist's original experienced a 61% increase in U.S. on-demand streams, generating more than 4.3 million plays in a single week.

With demand continuing to grow, the release marks the first time FINNEAS's rendition is available across all major streaming services, allowing listeners everywhere to experience the recording that has captured the internet's attention.

Known for his distinctive production, intimate vocals and ability to find new emotional depth in familiar melodies, FINNEAS brings a fresh perspective to Feist's indie favorite, transforming it into a tender, deeply personal performance that has resonated with audiences worldwide.

'My Moon My Man' is available now on all digital streaming platforms.

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