Ethel Cain and Robin Carolan Unveil "Wynter Waxeth" for Robert Eggers' WERWULF

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Ethel Cain and composer Robin Carolan have unveiled 'Wynter Waxeth,' their original song from Robert Eggers' forthcoming film WERWULF. Listen here and watch the lyric video. Cain, Carolan and Eggers co-wrote the song, with co-production by Cain and Carolan. It is out via Back Lot Music. A 7' vinyl single of 'Wynter Waxeth' backed with 'Cold Moone' from Carolan's score for the film is available for preorder ahead of release on Sacred Bones Records on January 29, 2027.

Cain's lyrics are sung in Middle English accurate to the period of the film. Cain also contributed vocals throughout Carolan's score for the film, set for theatrical release on December 25. Carolan's collaboration with Eggers on the score for WERWULF is their third, following 2022's The Northman and 2024's Nosferatu.

'It's always been my dream to score a horror film in some way, and I couldn't think of a more perfect first opportunity than getting to work with Rob and Robin on a song for Werwulf,' says Cain. 'We were immediately creatively aligned so the entire process felt very intuitive and natural. It felt like I was back in the heart of the music I started off making at the beginning of my career, which felt really good to return to. Robin sent me a bunch of old medieval music at the beginning and was very into the psaltery, which introduced me to the traditional instrument. I bought one online and wound up plucking out this simple little harp line on it and that's where the song began.'

'Given how immersive and period accurate Robert's films are, I knew the only way the song would work within the film was if Ethel and I consulted with Rob about the language and the words we use, as they not only needed to sound right, they also had to tie directly in with the story he was telling,' says Carolan. 'Once we had his input, Ethel went away and put together this gorgeous, medieval folk inspired demo, composed of psaltery (which later became a harp part) and the most haunting vocal melodies that on first listen gave me genuine goosebumps. Immediately, it felt we were in the world. I then produced and composed around what she'd come up with in order to make the song feel more cinematic and wider in scope, something that felt fitting for the ending, and we went back and forth until we felt we'd nailed it. I was very intentional with the sounds I used as it was important to me to incorporate elements of the score that are synonymous with different aspects of the story: the family bond, the curse and the mysticism. Before we started working on the song, Ethel and I had already established a musical language as we'd been working together on score tracks where her vocals are more experimental and textured. This proved to be massively helpful considering we barely had any time left to do the song. It was a real sprint to the finish line. I'm genuinely so happy and proud we were able to make it happen as I honestly couldn't imagine the film without it, and getting to work with Ethel has been a dream.'

About Ethel Cain

Ethel Cain is the creation of Florida-born multidisciplinary artist Hayden Anhedönia. After years spent teaching herself to produce at home in the Florida panhandle and releasing various projects, Cain moved to Indiana and singlehandedly wrote, produced, recorded and mixed her acclaimed 2021 EP Inbred from the basement of the deconsecrated church where she lived.

Quickly cementing herself as a universally acclaimed musician and multimedia artist, Cain has released two incredibly influential albums: her 2022 debut Preacher's Daughter and 2025's Willoughby Tucker, I'll Always Love You, as well as the longform ambient project Perverts.

Cain has spent the past year playing a series of sold out tours across North America, Europe, and Oceania, including festival appearances at Coachella, Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, Primavera Sound and many more.

About Robin Carolan

Robin Carolan is a British-Irish composer and music producer whose distinctive artistic voice has made him an increasingly prominent figure in contemporary film music. He most recently composed the score for Robert Eggers' upcoming film WERWULF, set for theatrical release on December 25, 2026.

Carolan received widespread acclaim for his score to Eggers' Nosferatu, earning a BAFTA nomination for Best Original Score, alongside nominations from the World Soundtrack Awards, the Chicago Film Critics Association, and numerous other critics' organizations. The score further established his reputation for creating bold, atmospheric, and emotionally resonant music.

Carolan first made his mark in the music industry as the founder of Tri Angle, an influential independent record label launched in 2010 that became known for its groundbreaking electronic music releases. His creative collaborations include working with Björk on her 2017 album Utopia, where he was described as 'the fifth ear,' reflecting his singular musical sensibility and creative instincts.

He made his feature film scoring debut with Eggers' The Northman (2022), crafting a visceral and immersive sonic landscape that captured the film's raw intensity and mythological world. The score received multiple award nominations, including recognition from the International Film Music Critics Association and the Las Vegas Film Critics Society.

Carolan's ongoing collaboration with Eggers is defined by meticulous attention to detail, bold experimentation, and an almost telepathic creative understanding. Together, they have developed a distinctive musical language in which the score becomes an integral part of the storytelling, while retaining a powerful artistic identity of its own.

About Sacred Bones Records

An independent record label and publishing company based in Brooklyn, NY, Sacred Bones has built a critically respected reputation synonymous with forward-thinking music and culture. With over 400 releases, Sacred Bones has had the distinct pleasure to work with legendary artists the likes of Patti Smith, DJ Muggs, and the late Genesis P-Orridge, as well as fostered the respective music careers of film directors David Lynch, John Carpenter, and Jim Jarmusch. The label has released career-defining albums by artists like Molchat Doma, Mandy, Indiana, Amen Dunes, and SPELLLING, while retaining the cult underground following as well through smaller curated releases from some of the best punk and experimental artists.

About WERWULF

Witness Robert Eggers' most visceral and haunting experience yet. Focus Features presents WERWULF, a harrowing tale of devotion, damnation and the devil within.

Werwulf is directed by Robert Eggers and written by Eggers and Sjón. It is produced by Robert Eggers p.g.a., Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Garrett Bird p.g.a., Sjón and executive produced by Chris Columbus, Eleanor Columbus, and Bernard Bellew. The film stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Willem Dafoe, and Lily-Rose Depp.

Earlier, Focus Features released the second official trailer for WERWULF.





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