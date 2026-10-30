Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Escape The Fate Release Music Video for 'Paranoia' From Album THE LAST GOODBYE
The Las Vegas-bred band marks a new era with their first release under Big Noise, the label operated by producer John Feldmann.
For nearly two decades, Escape the Fate have turned heartbreak, chaos, and outright destruction into arena-sized anthems, bridging the visceral fury of metalcore with the swagger and spectacle of hard rock. Now, the metalcore veterans are entering a new chapter with their highly anticipated album, The Last Goodbye, which was released earlier this month via Big Noise.
Alongside the album announcement, the band unleashed 'Paranoia,' a blistering single that captures Escape the Fate at their most ferocious and unapologetic, pairing their signature intensity with a renewed sense of urgency. Now, the band has released a visual to accompany the single.
Ahead of the new record, Escape the Fate vocalist Craig Mabbitt previously shared 'Paranoia is a deep dive into what's become a consistent state of mind of mine, putting those feelings into song helps to suppress.'
The Last Goodbye Tracklisting
01. Last Goodbye
02. Comatose
03. Coffin Kingdom
04. Paranoia
05. Idle Potential
06. Déjà Vu
07. Devil In Wait
08. Money Power Fame
09. Hurt
10. Medicine
11. Other Side
12. Bedroom Wall
13. Remedy Of Numbness
With a new label and a new batch of music, Escape the Fate are embracing evolution without losing sight of what made them one of modern rock's most enduring forces. For nearly two decades, the Las Vegas-bred band have transformed heartbreak, chaos, rebellion, and outright destruction into arena-sized anthems, carving out a singular space between metalcore's visceral fury and hard rock's swagger and spectacle. Now, with their sights set firmly on the future, Escape the Fate are entering their next era with the same intensity that has fueled them since day one.
That evolution began with 'H8 MY SELF,' the band's first release with Big Noise, the label run by longtime collaborator and producer John Feldmann. The track marked a new chapter for Escape the Fate, followed by 'LOW' on March 31, 2023, and 'Cheers To Goodbye,' featuring Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills. Each release offered another glimpse at a band willing to push beyond its established boundaries while retaining the massive hooks, combustible guitars, and emotional urgency that have become their calling cards.
Rather than simply looking back at nearly two decades of chaos, the new album looks inward. Its songs draw from the band's own experiences, struggles, relationships, and perspectives, offering fans a more intimate window into the people behind the distortion and detonating choruses. It's Escape the Fate without the armor, still loud, still dangerous, but more revealing than ever.
The band's relentless touring history has only reinforced that reputation. Escape the Fate recently performed at various festivals, including Vans Warped Tour Mexico City, Louder Than Life with Aftershock this weekend. For all upcoming Escape the Fate tour dates, visit https://www.escapethefate.com.
Photo Credit: Jeremy Saffer
Photo Credit: Jeremy Saffer
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