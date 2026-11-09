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Erykah Badu to Perform Rescheduled IMEHO Tour Dates in Milan, Paris, Sofia and Katowice, January 2027

Ticket holders were directed to their original point of purchase for information on existing tickets and updates.

By:

Erykah Badu announced updated dates for select performances on her IMEHO Tour, with previously affected European shows now scheduled for January 2027.

Rescheduled performances are confirmed for Milan, Paris, Sofia and Katowice.

Updated Tour Dates

January 15, 2027 — Milan, Italy | Teatro Dal Verme

January 20, 2027 — Paris, France | Zénith

January 25, 2027 — Sofia, Bulgaria | National Palace of Culture, Hall 1

January 27, 2027 — Katowice, Poland | Międzynarodowe Centrum Kongresowe

Ms. Badu sincerely appreciates the patience, understanding and continued support of her fans as these performances are rescheduled and looks forward to returning to the stage in each city.

Ticket holders can contact their original point of purchase for information regarding existing tickets and any applicable updates.

For additional information, visit ErykahBadu.com or BaduWorld.market.

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