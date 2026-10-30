Eric Jerardi Releases Blues-Rock LP THE GAME

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Eric Jerardi's new LP, The Game, may have started as a dare, but Jerardi played it exactly the way he always has-honestly, fearlessly, and all in. The album began with a challenge from a close musical friend who refused to leave Jerardi alone. Relentless texts. Daily reminders. No escape. The concept was deceptively simple: write 12 songs in 12 weeks. Every Wednesday morning, Jerardi received a phrase that had to be used verbatim in that week's song-phrases he would never have chosen on his own. Miss the deadline, and there was a fine. Miss too many, and you were out. No polish required. Just honesty and accountability.

'What began as a game became a mirror,' said Jerardi. 'These prompts pulled things out of me I probably would have avoided-grief, regret, loss, relationships, my father, my brother, my own hypocrisy. This record cost me twenty dollars, a little sleep, and a whole lot of honesty. Worth every penny.'

Produced by Michael James (Robben Ford, Edwin McCain, New Radicals) and featuring the Muscle Shoals backing vocals of Cindy and Marie, The Game is raw, lean, and unfiltered, capturing both sides of Jerardi's distinctive charm: music that hits immediately and songwriting that rewards a deeper listen. Heavy on soul and ripe with six-string fireworks, The Game will feel right at home with fans of Gary Clark Jr., Joe Bonamassa, Marcus King, and more.

Fans can stream or purchase The Game now at this link. Eric Jerardi will take his hometown stage for a special album release show on November 19th at The Brightside in Dayton, Ohio. For more information, visit ericjerardi.com.

The Game's first three singles landed on Apple Music's 'New in Rock' playlist upon their releases.

Beyond the music, Jerardi's world keeps expanding. At Jerardi's Little Store in Dayton, Ohio, fans travel from across the country-and around the world-to meet him, collect signed merchandise, and have Eric personally select wines from his curated collection. That same spirit will continue to live on through his forthcoming YouTube series, Backroom Blues & Bottles, where stripped-down performances filmed in the store's back room will bring together two of his passions: music and wine.

Tracklist

I Don't Belong With You

Setting Sun

A Man Ain't A Man Until His Father Dies

Unexpected Connections

Hard Being Here

Thorns And Roses

Count On You

Your Birthday

Lies And Truth

Dig Down Deep

Light Danced Through Your Window

Nature Speaks

About Eric Jerardi

Eric Jerardi has built his life at the crossroads of soul and storytelling. A Dayton, Ohio native, his music blends weathered truth and raw finesse-equal parts grit, groove, and grace. Since 1997, he has released ten nationally distributed recordings, each one a milestone in his evolution as a soul-soaked blues-rock artist. His 2019 album Occupied-produced by David Z (Prince, Etta James, Jonny Lang) and recorded with the Muscle Shoals rhythm section-was hailed for its depth, groove, and emotional resonance. Critics called it a 'low-key, deeply felt masterpiece,' and audiences across the country echoed that sentiment with standing ovations and lasting loyalty. Yet Eric's art has never been about virtuosity-it's about connection. The subtle inflection of a vocal line. The space between notes that speaks louder than any solo. He plays not to impress, but to connect-and people feel it.





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