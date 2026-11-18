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Eric Hilton to Host Bandcamp Listening Party and Chat for New Album THE EASY UNDERGROUND
The album, a homage to 1960s and '70s easy listening sounds, is out Friday via Montserrat House Music, with Natalia Clavier featured on vocals.
Trip-hop pioneer Eric Hilton is announcing a Bandcamp 'Listening Party' for his new studio album, The Easy Underground, taking place today, Wednesday, November 18 at 2:00 p.m. ET. Listeners can experience the album in its entirety before its official release this Friday, November 20, and join Hilton for a live chat about the making of the record, his solo career, and Thievery Corporation. Additionally, Hilton will host a Reddit 'AMA' this Friday, November 20 at Noon ET at r/electronicmusic, where he will answer more fan questions.
Out now, Hilton's latest single, 'Alma Boa,' featuring acclaimed Argentinian vocalist Natalia Clavier, is being offered as an exclusive, limited-edition color 7-inch vinyl featuring 'Chase The Sun' on the B-side, a track originally released as a digital exclusive for the iconic Café del Mar compilation series. With just 150 copies pressed worldwide, the collectible 7-inch brings together two sides of Hilton's Signature Sound. It is available for pre-order via Hilton's official store.
The single is currently receiving spins on BBC6 and KCRW. The Easy Underground is out this Friday via Montserrat House Music.
An homage to Hilton's long-standing fascination with the elegant, cinematic, and frequently overlooked sounds of the 1960s and '70s, The Easy Underground spirits listeners away to a breezily romantic world of whispered promises and slow-burned deep kisses. Joining Hilton for this project is longtime musical compadre Natalia Clavier, who sings on nine of the album's 13 tracks, in multiple languages. Fans of Thievery Corporation's 2013 album Saudade will find The Easy Underground tonally adjacent, with flavors of bossa nova, Brazilian rhythms and female vocals present on both. But while the two records share some common ingredients, Hilton's solo recipe has deeper grooves, more space, and isn't following an established blueprint. The album is available for pre-order via Hilton's official website.
Eric Hilton's intrigue with the oft-maligned 'Easy Listening' genre began years ago. 'My introduction to the quiet sounds began in my late teens with a chance discovery of Stan Getz and Luis Bonfá's album Jazz Samba Encore!', he explains. 'Until that moment, I had never considered how beautifully powerful these more nuanced records could be.'
'From there, I delved into 1960s Brazilian music and soon discovered inspiring film soundtracks from the same era. I immersed myself in the works of Lalo Schifrin, Sérgio Mendes, Francis Lai, Henry Mancini, and many other composers; many who worked with studio groups and small orchestras. Throughout my own evolution as an artist and producer, these softer sounds continued to captivate and inspire me.'
There is an unmistakable sense of time and place in his new offering, The Easy Underground, but Hilton's intention is not to recreate the past. He is interested in the atmosphere that those records created: the warmth of a small orchestra, the intimacy of a softly played rhythm section, the subtle drama of strings and woodwinds, the seductive pull of a melody that never needs to announce itself. In an age of increasingly compressed and frenetic music, there is something almost radical about restraint.
'The music I love from that period never seemed to be trying too hard to get your attention,' Hilton says. 'There is a confidence in allowing a song to breathe. A lot of contemporary music is about a predictably manufactured impact. I'm interested in a more demure, rarified mood.'
That sensibility has been present throughout Hilton's work, from his early explorations of dub and bossa nova and the expansive musical vocabulary of Thievery Corporation. This signature production approach has permeated his subsequent solo recordings. Yet The Easy Underground feels like a return to a particularly personal source: the records that first taught him that quiet music could carry enormous emotional weight. These are sounds for late nights, long drives, dimly lit rooms, and the hours when the world finally begins to recede. Music that doesn't demand attention, but rewards it.
Tracklist
Alma Boa feat. Natalia Clavier
La Musa feat. Natalia Clavier
Caminhos feat. Natalia Clavier
Promise Me feat. Natalia Clavier
Brooklyn Sicilians
Look What You've Done feat. Natalia Clavier
Soft Focus
The Easy Underground
Mi Buenos Aires feat. Natalia Clavier
Le Miroir feat. Natalia Clavier
Silent Samba
Innocent Eyes feat. Natalia Clavier
Vai Chegar feat. Natalia Clavier
Photo Credit: Ali Zare
Photo Credit: Ali Zare
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