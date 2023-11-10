Enhypen Revealed Album Preview for Upcoming 5th Mini Album 'Orange Blood'

ENHYPEN's newest album ORANGE BLOOD drops at midnight EST on November 17.

By: Nov. 10, 2023

K-pop powerhouse ENHYPEN are gearing up for their highly-anticipated return with their 5th Mini Album ORANGE BLOOD, slated for release on November 17.

The band revealed today on their official social media channels an alluring album preview for ORANGE BLOOD, which highlights the tracks included in the genre-spanning album: “Mortal” (R&B/Soft Pop), lead single “Sweet Venom” (Funk/Pop), “Still Monster” (Pop Ballad), “Blind” (Alternative R&B), and “Orange Flower (You Complete Me)”(Soft Pop). 

Lead single “Sweet Venom” is a Funk/Pop track built upon a groovy bassline, weaving the story of the boys who realize their mortality and vow to stay by ‘your' side in spite of poison coursing through the veins. The track skillfully and rhythmically conveys the boys' realization that ‘your' poison is both sweet and invigorating. Notably, “Sweet Venom” is presented in three different versions: the original Korean version, an English version and a collaborative version with the American pop artist Bella Poarch.

Inspired by the septet's embodiment of "Carpe diem" and their commitment to love as if each moment were their last, ORANGE BLOOD seeks to express the boys' unwavering determination through the warm and comforting radiance of orange light. With contrasting musical colors from their previous 4th Mini Album, DARK BLOOD, ORANGE BLOOD is poised to be an album that will captivate global listeners.

About ENHYPEN:

ENHYPEN is the first boyband created by BELIFT LAB, consisting of members JUNGWON, HEESEUNG, JAY, JAKE, SUNGHOON, SUNOO, and NI-KI. Inspired by the ‘hyphen(-)' that connects one word to another, ENHYPEN means that seven different boys connect to discover one another and grow together.

Upon their official debut in November 2020, ENHYPEN broke out into the global K-pop scene and began smashing from day one with 1st Mini Album BORDER : DAY ONE achieving the biggest first week sales for a single album among K-pop groups to debut the same year. Less than three years later, the K-pop powerhouse came to possess three “Million-Seller'' albums with 1st Studio Album DIMENSION : DILEMMA (October 2021), 3rd Mini Album MANIFESTO : DAY 1 (July 2022), and 4th Mini Album DARK BLOOD (May 2023), which debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 11, No. 6, and No. 4 respectively.

After triumphantly headlining arenas in 12 cities across the globe for their first world tour ‘MANIFESTO,' ENHYPEN have now embarked on their second world tour ‘FATE,' signifying their momentous U.S. stadium debut. Armed with authentic stories in their music and multi-talented presence on stage, ENHYPEN continue to capture the attention of viewers worldwide while performing on global shows like MTV Fresh Out Live and The Kelly Clarkson Show.

About BELIFT LAB:

BELIFT LAB is a media company established in March 2019 as a joint venture between HYBE and CJ ENM. BELIFT LAB aims to cement K-pop as a main-stream genre by fostering idol groups targeting the global market, and to reinvent and innovate the entertainment industry. BELIFT LAB's first creation, ENHYPEN, a new global boyband, made their debut in November, 2020.

Photo Courtesy of BELIFT LAB



