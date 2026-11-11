Emma Ogier Releases Debut Album FLY 1111 Via Lost Highway

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Houston native Emma Ogier released her debut album FLY 1111 on November 11, 2026, via Lost Highway Records. Produced by David Baron, the album examines the costs and sacrifices that come with leading a creative life and the importance of trusting oneself in times of confusion.

Ogier has been making waves ahead of her debut album, releasing tracks like 'Baby Don't Hurt Me,' 'Believing,' 'Rocksteady/HeavyMetal (feat. Eden Joel),' 'Keep You,' and 'Hands Tied' which have garnered early co-signs from some of the biggest names in indie music, including Clairo, Conor Oberst, Ethel Cain and Audrey Hobert, as detailed by Pigeons & Planes. Ogier's growing momentum has also been spotlighted by Rolling Stone, in a recent in-depth interview exploring her music and creative journey.

Earlier this fall Dominic Fike posted a video titled 'This Is Emma Ogier' on his YouTube channel, passing the torch as Brockhampton did to him 7 years ago. Ogier is featured on 'SMALL TOWN' and 'CABBY' from Fike's latest album HOW TO QUIT SMOKING.

Managed by Range Media Partners, Ogier will celebrate her debut album release with three headline shows in New York, Houston, and Nashville before joining Hamilton Leithauser & Rostam for dates in San Francisco and Los Angeles later this month.

In January 2027, Ogier will join Bright Eyes for their three-night stand at Brooklyn Paramount in New York City, following performances alongside the band this past summer celebrating the 21st anniversaries of I'm Wide Awake, It's Morning and Digital Ash in a Digital Urn. In February, Ogier will kick off an extensive run of support dates with Remi Wolf, followed by a performance supporting Mt. Joy at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre on August 12.

Ogier discovered her proclivity for writing songs during the pandemic, a time of unceasing isolation for a teenager. Her songs embody the very best of what art can do: reimagining the familiar with the kind of irreverence that gives life to something new. Clearly a born poet, Ogier's lyrics tow the line between abstract reflection and sharp, intelligent and plainly spoken truths. Evocative of classic songwriters and their heirs while avoiding all the cliches which are so common to the genre, Ogier's voice is that of a visionary's.

Tour Dates

2026

11/13 – Brooklyn, NY – Baby's All Right+

11/15 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall+

11/16 – Nashville, TN – American Legion Post 82+

11/18 – San Francisco, CA – The Castro Theatre #

11/19 – Los Angeles, CA – Pacific Electric #

11/20 – Los Angeles, CA – Pacific Electric #

2027

1/11 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount ^ - SOLD OUT

1/12 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount ^ - SOLD OUT

1/14 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount ^

2/23 – Washington DC – The Anthem*

2/26 – The Met – Philadelphia, PA*

2/27 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall*

3/2 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway*

3/3 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway*

3/5 – Toronto, CA – Massey Hall*

3/6 – Toronto, CA – Massey Hall*

3/7 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple*

3/9 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed*

3/10 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed*

3/12 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory*

3/13 – Milwaukee, WI – Landmark Credit Union Live*

3/16 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory at the District*

3/17 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J. Brady Music Center*

3/19 – Nashville, TN – The Truth*

3/20 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy*

3/31 – Boise, ID – Treefort Festival

8/12 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre%

+ headline dates

# supporting Hamilton Leithauser & Rostam

^ as part of Bright Eyes

* supporting Remi Wolf

% supporting Mt. Joy

Photo Credit: Will Shaw









Photo Credit: Will Shaw

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone