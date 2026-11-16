Emily Zeck Releases Official Trailer for Debut Album BROKEN IN

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Emily Zeck is counting down to Friday's release of her debut album, Broken In, with the official trailer out today. Shot by Jared Sanders with assistance from Joshua Conti, the clip trails Zeck along the shoreline of one of her favorite local surf breaks and gives each of the album's eight tracks its own nod ahead of the November 20 arrival. As for where exactly? That stays a secret. Zeck is a lifelong surfer, and she's keeping the spot under wraps out of respect for the small crew of locals who paddle out there. Surfer's code.

'The filming day presented quite a few challenges that made it fun and unique,' says Zeck. 'The wind was blasting at like 30 miles per hour cross-shore and the waves were a massive eight to ten feet that day, which left very little beach to stand on. We ended the shoot soaking wet and a little cold, but we laughed the whole time.'

A trailer is a natural fit for a record Zeck built song by song like a film reel. 'Each song is like its own little movie,' she says. Broken In moves from the gunfire and thunder of spaghetti western thriller 'Johnny Walker' to the title track 'Broken In' and ride-or-die anthem 'Willie High.' There's also 'Old Is Gold,' which Saving Country Music says 'gives you goosebumps in how it reminds you of vintage Dolly Parton,' and 'Ruby,' a tender song written for her newborn daughter.

Already hailed by Holler as 'everybody's favourite 'surfer with a honky tonk heart,'' Zeck calls her sound 'Coastal Cowgirl.' 'Equal amounts yeehaw and aloha,' she says, 'and 100% authentic, straight from my soul.'

Produced entirely by Collin Nash, Broken In draws on spaghetti western scores, classic southern gospel, The Beach Boys and Shania Twain, and follows her EPs Coastal Cowgirl Blues (2024) and Loud Mouth Women (2025). For Zeck, the title marks a turning point. 'I feel like my awkward 'fitting-in' phase has finally ended and I'm really coming into my own,' she says. 'That's something that only happens with time and repetition, just like breaking in a pair of boots.'

Earlier, BroadwayWorld reported on the release of the final single, 'Johnny Walker,' and on the album announcement.

Tracklist

'Broken In'

'Willie High'

'Ruby'

'Johnny Walker'

'Old Is Gold'

'One Beer Belly'

'Older Whiskey'

'Forever Will It Be'

About Emily Zeck

Emily Zeck is a singer-songwriter and lifelong surfer whose sound, which she calls 'Coastal Cowgirl,' blends classic country storytelling with the laid-back spirit of Florida's beach culture. Raised in Vero Beach, Florida, Zeck fell for country music at 12 and was singing Gretchen Wilson covers in local dive bars before she could drive. Her neighbor Jake Owen encouraged her early on and gave her a pep talk before her first gig at 13. After a stint in electronic pop, she returned to her country roots with the EP Coastal Cowgirl Blues (2024), which first brought her surf and country influences together on record. She followed it with the EP Loud Mouth Women (2025), whose standout single 'It Ain't Me' reached listeners across generations and drew comparisons to 'Harper Valley P.T.A.' Her full-length debut, Broken In (November 20, 2026), was produced by Collin Nash. It draws on spaghetti western scores, southern gospel, The Beach Boys and Shania Twain, and marks her arrival as a storyteller fully in her own voice. Zeck lives in Satellite Beach, Florida, where she surfs, raises her daughter and runs a beach-inspired apparel line.

Photo Credit: Jared Sanders



Photo Credit: Jared Sanders

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