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What happens when a lifelong surfer falls for country music? For Emily Zeck, the answer is Broken In, her eight-track debut album, out today, November 20. Zeck has a name for her sound, 'Coastal Cowgirl,' and a one-line definition to match: 'Equal amounts yeehaw and aloha,' she adds, 'and 100% authentic, straight from my soul.' Already hailed by Holler as 'everybody's favourite 'surfer with a honky tonk heart,'' and praised by Saving Country Music, which said album standout 'Old Is Gold' 'gives you goosebumps in how it reminds you of vintage Dolly Parton,' Zeck arrives at her first full-length with a clear point of view and a story to tell.

Alongside the album's release, Zeck shines a light on 'Ruby,' the album's focus track and most tender moment, alongside its official music video. Written for her daughter, the song captures a mother's love before it had a face to go with it. 'I wrote this song when I was pregnant with my sweet baby girl. I had so many vivid dreams of her childhood and our laughter and our days together… almost like they were memories replaying in my head that hadn't even happened yet,' Zeck shares. 'She's almost one and watching her grow into her own person is the greatest honor of my life. I hope I'm her mother in every lifetime.'

The video, shot by Jared Sanders, keeps things just as close to home. 'We shot this video in our backyard, nostalgic home video-style,' she says. 'No real plan or idea, just some sweet real moments. I think it might be my favorite video ever.'

Broken In comes from one of the album's tracks, but Zeck says it doubles as a status report on where she is as an artist. 'I feel like my awkward 'fitting-in' phase has finally ended and I'm really coming into my own,' she explains. 'That's something that only happens with time and repetition, just like breaking in a pair of boots.'

The album was produced entirely by Zeck's longtime friend Collin Nash, whom she calls 'an absolutely brilliant writer, musician, and producer.' Zeck wrote most of the songs with close friends Bonner Black, Jake Ohlbaum, and Zack Runyon. 'My co-writers challenge me in ways that continuously improve my own storytelling,' she says. The live room got the better of her more than once: 'I found myself forgetting my own lyrics because I was distracted by how killer they sounded,' Zeck admits.

Broken In arrives on the heels of a string of singles and its official album trailer (November 16), shot along the shoreline of one of Zeck's favorite local surf breaks. It's a fitting format for a record she built like a film reel. 'Each song is like its own little movie,' she says. The title track 'Broken In' (August 28) is a dating philosophy set to music. 'Every woman has had to 'train' a man at some point in their dating life,' Zeck says. 'At some point, though, you've hit your limit.' 'Old Is Gold' (April 10) honors the heirlooms of loved ones who have passed, 'whether it's a trinket, an item of clothing, or a kitchen table that's hosted Thanksgiving for 50 years,' she explains, while 'Willie High' (July 17) toasts the ride-or-die friend and 'Johnny Walker' (October 27) delivers the record's spaghetti western thrills. Across it all, Zeck pulls from spaghetti western scores, classic southern gospel, The Beach Boys, and Shania Twain. 'I get bored too quickly with one genre,' she admits. 'I need them all!'

Zeck didn't so much discover country music as come back to it. Broken In is the sound of an artist who's finally comfortable in her own boots. 'At the heart of it all, I'm a storyteller with a love for making connections through melodies and lyrics,' she concludes.

Tracklisting

'Broken In'

'Willie High'

'Ruby'

'Johnny Walker'

'Old Is Gold'

'One Beer Belly'

'Older Whiskey'

'Forever Will It Be'

About Emily Zeck

Emily Zeck is a singer-songwriter and lifelong surfer whose sound, which she calls 'Coastal Cowgirl,' blends classic country storytelling with the laid-back spirit of Florida's beach culture. Raised in Vero Beach, Florida, Zeck fell for country music at 12 and was singing Gretchen Wilson covers in local dive bars before she could drive. Her neighbor Jake Owen encouraged her early on and gave her a pep talk before her first gig at 13. After a stint in electronic pop, she returned to her country roots with the EP Coastal Cowgirl Blues (2024), which first brought her surf and country influences together on record. She followed it with Loud Mouth Women (2025), whose standout single 'It Ain't Me' reached listeners across generations and drew comparisons to 'Harper Valley P.T.A.' Her full-length debut, Broken In (November 20, 2026), was produced by Collin Nash and recorded live with a full band. It draws on spaghetti western scores, southern gospel, The Beach Boys and Shania Twain, and marks her arrival as a storyteller fully in her own voice. Zeck lives in Satellite Beach, Florida, where she surfs, raises her daughter and runs a beach-inspired apparel line.

Photo Credit: Kai Kabboord



Photo Credit: Kai Kabboord

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