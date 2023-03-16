Emerging K-Pop Group NMIXX Returns With a Bang & Announces First Showcase Tour Dates

One of the newest K-Pop groups on the scene, NMIXX, have announced their first-ever showcase tour - NMIXX SHOWCASE TOUR .

The 13-city exclusive run of shows, produced by Live Nation, kicks off on May 2 at Seattle's Moore Theatre making stops in Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta and more before wrapping up in Brooklyn's Kings Theatre on May 16.

The showcase tour then continues in Asia on June 4 in Bangkok, while also stopping in Jakarta, Taipei, and Singapore, before playing the final show in Manila. The tour will feature music from their first EP expérgo. Fans have been anxiously awaiting the group's comeback after it was first teased earlier last month.

Teasers and photos have stayed true to the groups' bright, bold and colorful concept. The next chapter is displayed in their latest film, "Wisdom, Love, Courage" which dazzled fans with its visually dynamic fantasy world.

Tickets will be available for the U.S. shows starting on Tuesday, March 28 at 3pm Local Time on LiveNation.com.

NMIXX SHOWCASE TOUR DATES

Tue May 02 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

Thu May 04 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic

Fri May 05 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

Mon May 08 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Tue May 09 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

Fri May 12 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

Sun May 14 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

Tue May 16 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

Sun June 04 - Bangkok, TH*

Fri June 09 - Jakarta, ID*

Sun June 18 - Taipei, TW*

Fri June 23 - Singapore, SG*

Fri June 30 - Manila, PH*

*Additional details to be released at a later date.

NMIXX is a South Korean girl group formed by SQU4D, a sub label of JYP Entertainment. Consisting of LILY, HAEWON, SULLYOON, BAE, JIWOO and KYUJIN, NMIXX debuted in February 2022 with the single "AD MARE" that featured the title track "O.O".

The name NMIXX combines the letter "N", which stands for "now", "new", "next" and the unknown "n", and the word "mix", which symbolizes combination and diversity, altogether meaning "the best combination for a new era".

NMIXX's debut single "AD MARE" introduces a new genre called MIXX POP, packed with the confidence and ambition of a new group ready to take on the world. It blends in two or more genres into one flavorful song and represents the unusual experiment of NMIXX. "O.O" is a reinterpretation of baile funk and the track leads the listeners to the world of MIXX POP.