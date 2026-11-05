Elton John and CMAT Team Up for Reimagined Version of "Step Into Christmas"

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Amazon Music today announced the exclusive release of a brand-new, reimagined version of Elton John's holiday classic 'Step into Christmas' with Ivor Novello award winner CMAT. The track is available to listen to now, exclusively on Amazon Music.

Originally written as a thank-you gift to fans, 'Step Into Christmas' has become one of the most enduring festive classics. The reimagined version retains the original's lively rock 'n' roll rhythm and joyful singalong chorus, while bringing a fresh new feel with CMAT's undeniably vibrant vocals and new musical elements. With lyrics celebrating the simple pleasures of Christmas, it's the perfect soundtrack to the festive season.

One of the most successful and influential artists of all time, EGOT-winning Elton has a career spanning more than five decades. Renowned for his unmistakable voice, flamboyant style and timeless songwriting abilities, the Rocket Man has sold more than 350 million records worldwide, delivered countless global hits and earned some of entertainment's highest honours. His enduring influence continues to transcend generations, cementing his status as a true music icon.

Joining Elton is the critically acclaimed artist CMAT, a BRIT Award-nominated Irish singer-songwriter known for her distinct blend of indie-pop, classic country melodrama, and razor-sharp wit. Renowned for her powerhouse vocals and theatrical storytelling, she has released a string of chart-topping, award-winning records including If My Wife New I'd Be Dead and EURO-COUNTRY, solidifying her position as one of contemporary pop's most compelling and innovative voices and the perfect choice for this once in a lifetime collaboration.

Elton John said of the collaboration, 'I've loved CMAT since I first heard her and saw her videos years ago. She has this incredible personality, and a wicked sense of humour. You can tell she has Rock n Roll and Country and Americana at the heart of what she does - we're kindred spirits in so many ways. And that's why I was so thrilled with the idea of us collaborating on Step Into Christmas. She's done an amazing job.'

CMAT added, 'When I listen to the music of Elton John, I am 7 years old in the back of my mam's car. It doesn't matter how old or famous I become - whenever I listen to Elton John I will always be 7 years old in the back of my mam's car. Reconciling this feeling with the reality of getting to work with the man in question has been confusing to say the least, but the greatest joy of my life. Christmas is my absolute favourite thing in the world, second maybe only to Elton John. I would like to invite the whole world to step into Christmas with us and make your yuletide dreams come true. (ノ◕ヮ◕)ノ*:･゚✧!'

Laura Lukanz, Head of Amazon Music UK, said, 'Step Into Christmas is one of those songs that instantly transports you — it has soundtracked the festive season for generations and holds a special place in so many people's hearts. To have the opportunity to reimagine such a beloved, iconic track is a genuine thrill, and to do it with two artists as extraordinary as Elton John and CMAT makes it truly magical. Their chemistry is undeniable, and this new version honours everything people love about the original while bringing something fresh and joyful for a whole new generation of fans to treasure. We couldn't be prouder to share it exclusively with Amazon Music listeners this Christmas.'

The new Amazon Music Original song is the latest release to join a growing list of holiday tracks released exclusively on Amazon Music, following last year's huge success from Kylie Minogue with 'XMAS', which was crowned Christmas No.1 in the UK Official Charts, and previous tracks from global superstars like Taylor Swift's 'Christmas Tree Farm,' Katy Perry's platinum-certified 'Cozy Little Christmas,' John Legend's gold-certified 'Happy Xmas (War Is Over),' Sam Ryder's 'You're Christmas to Me', and Tom Grennan's 'It Can't Be Christmas', which hit #2 in the UK charts last year. With many more exclusive hits, Amazon Music is the ultimate destination for holiday music. Listen to 'XMAS', alongside brand new and festive favourite Amazon Music Original Holiday tracks now on the 'Merry Mix' playlist.







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