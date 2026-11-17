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Texas teen singer-songwriter and independent recording artist Elle Townley is readying for the holiday season with her rendition of a classic holiday favorite, 'O, Holy Night,' arriving everywhere this Friday, November 20, accompanied by a new lyric video on her YouTube channel (@ElleTownleyMusic). Townley also announced two special Christmas themed performances in her hometown of Georgetown, including a return to the 45th annual Georgetown Christmas Stroll on December 05, and a ticketed show at Six String Guitar Lounge on December 18.

Long before her award-winning streak began, the 18-year-old Texan songstress had always cherished the classic holiday hymn since she was a young girl, making the song a natural selection to record for the upcoming holiday season. Townley, who also performed most of the guitar arrangements and backing vocals, offers listeners a deeply personal interpretation of 'O, Holy Night' rooted in her personal faith, love and the hope of the Christmas season.

''O Holy Night' has been my favorite traditional Christmas song to sing since I was a little girl, making this release especially meaningful to me,' said Townley. 'Christmas is my favorite time of year, and I hope this rendition reminds listeners of the true meaning of the season: the birth of Jesus, His love, and the hope He brings to the world. I hope my version is a reminder of the reason for the season!'

Originally written by Placide Cappeau, the enduring hymn receives a new interpretation shaped by Townley's vocals and musicianship. Nic Whitworth led production and engineering while also contributing piano, electric guitar, mandolin, bass and organ. Townley added rhythm guitar and background vocals alongside her lead performance, with Jim Leadbetter on drums.

The release follows Townley's 2025 original holiday song, 'Perfect Christmas,' a retro-inspired seasonal offering that earned her a pair of nominations at the 2026 Josie Music Awards including Best Actress in a Music Video and Social Impact Video of the Year. While that original showcased her songwriting and playful holiday sensibility, 'O Holy Night' turns toward a cherished traditional hymn and the spiritual meaning of Christmas.

Townley's latest release also arrives amid a landmark year in her career. In September, she won Vocalist of the Year – Under 18 at the 2026 Josie Music Awards, following her 2025 Texas Country Music Association Young Artist of the Year win.

Her current self-written single 'You're Not Enough' is currently in the Top 40 on Texas Regional Radio Report at #33, Texas Internet Radio Chart at #31, TIRC Americana Chart at #11, the American Country Music Chart at #35, CDX Traction Texas at #36, and Texas Country Music Chart at #32. It's the first single she has released to radio from her debut album, anticipated for a Spring 2027 release.

On 'O Holy Night,' Townley brings together her love of traditional music and her personal faith in a recording intended to remind listeners of the reason for the season.

Upcoming Shows

NOV 20 - Six Strings Guitar Lounge / Georgetown, Texas

NOV 21 - Fire Oak Distillery / Liberty Hill, Texas

NOV 27 - Florence Beer Market / Florence, Texas

DEC 05 - Georgetown Christmas Stroll / Georgetown, Texas

DEC 11 - Silver Spur Saloon / Boerne, Texas

DEC 18 - Six Strings Guitar Lounge / Georgetown, Texas

For Elle's most up-to-date tour schedule, follow on BandsInTown.

About Elle Townley

Hailing from Georgetown, Texas, Elle Townley is an award-winning country singer-songwriter known for her powerhouse vocals, magnetic stage presence and emotionally honest songwriting. Blending traditional country roots with a bold, modern sensibility, Townley is establishing a distinctive voice for the next generation of country fans.

At 18, Townley's accolades include the 2026 Josie Music Award for Vocalist of the Year – Under 18 and the 2025 Texas Country Music Association Young Artist of the Year award. She was also a 2025 runner-up in the Texas State Songwriters Association Female Songwriter Championship and previously won the 2021 Old Settler's Music Festival Youth Talent Competition.

Townley has appeared on The Heartland Network, WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour, Teen Kids News, CBS Austin, FOX 7 Austin and other media outlets, while performing at events including the Old Settler's Music Festival and Circuit of the Americas.

Her 2026 self-written single 'You're Not Enough' has charted on the Texas Regional Radio Report, Texas Internet Radio Chart and TIRC Americana Chart. With a 2027 debut album on the horizon, Townley continues to build momentum while bringing her own perspective to country music's traditions.

Photo Credit: Ursula Whitworth



Photo Credit: Ursula Whitworth

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