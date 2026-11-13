Elle Townley Releases Holiday Single "O Holy Night" with Lyric Video

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Award winning Texas teen singer-songwriter and independent recording artist Elle Townley is readying for the holiday season with her rendition of a classic holiday favorite, 'O, Holy Night,' arriving everywhere on November 20, accompanied by a new lyric video on her YouTube channel.

Long before her award-winning streak began, the 18-year-old Texan songstress had always cherished the classic holiday hymn since she was a young girl, making the song a natural selection to record for the upcoming holiday season. Townley, who also performed most of the guitar arrangements and backing vocals, offers listeners a deeply personal interpretation of 'O, Holy Night' rooted in her personal faith, love and the hope of the Christmas season.

''O Holy Night' has been my favorite traditional Christmas song to sing since I was a little girl, making this release especially meaningful to me,' said Townley. 'Christmas is my favorite time of year, and I hope this rendition reminds listeners of the true meaning of the season: the birth of Jesus, His love, and the hope He brings to the world. I hope my version is a reminder of the reason for the season!'

Pre-save/pre-add: ffm.to/7eaxwox

Previous Holiday Release: 'Perfect Christmas'

Townley unveiled her festive single and music video in 2025 for the swanky retro country original, 'Perfect Christmas.' The song recalls past holidays tinged with loneliness, but flips the script as Townley is determined to make every moment count, surrounded by the friends and family she loves.

'Perfect Christmas' earned Townley a pair of nominations at the 2026 Josie Music Awards including Best Actress in a Music Video and Social Impact Video of the Year, along with being added to Holler Country's 2025 holiday playlist.

'My wish is that this song brings hope to anyone who feels lonely during the holidays,' said Townley. 'It's a reminder that even when things may feel dark, we can still find light and create our own joy. I was thrilled to include some of my family and friends in the new music video, which I think captures the essence of the song's message perfectly!'

Also Released: Whey Jennings, 'Hallelujah'

Country singer-songwriter Whey Jennings' holiday inspired song is a remake of Leonard Cohen's classic Folk Gospel Rocker, 'Hallelujah.' Jennings' rich baritone vocals and Southern allure helps solidify his own stamp on Cohen's hit song, which has also been covered by the likes of Jeff Buckley, Willie Nelson and Brandi Carlile. On the track Jennings soulfully projects his own personal praise by giving to God for his newfound life of sobriety, while celebrating the upcoming Holiday season and the birth of Jesus Christ.

'Hallelujah is a song that saved my life and it continues to save my life everyday,' Jennings said. 'It has not only brought me closer to God, but it has also allowed me to bring others closer to God. I perform this song night after night at my shows. Hallelujah and Praise the Lord!'

Stream 'Hallelujah': cmdshft.ffm.to/hallelujah

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone