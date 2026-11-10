Elle Belle Releases Single “This Machine Tickles Fascists” on Little Record Company

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Los Angeles-based band Elle Belle is excited to release their new single 'This Machine Tickles Fascists.' The song is available now on all digital platforms via Little Record Company for playlist shares.

On the song the band's Christopher Pappas says, 'It's my belief that all art is lower case 'p' propaganda. The soul of art is a point of view and the body of work exists to make its case. The powers that be use this against us for their agenda.'

Elle Belle is the genre-blending project of award-winning songwriter Christopher Pappas, known for his intricate songwriting and prolific output. Based in Los Angeles, Pappas debuted Elle Belle with the critically acclaimed WAKO GUMBO in 2016. Since then, he's written for NASA, developed a musical bound for off-Broadway, and even assembled a 27-piece orchestra for original works. Elle Belle's latest album, How Do I Feel?, was released in 2023.

Fans can join Elle Belle's Patreon to access exclusive content, including songwriting sessions and early music previews.

Pappas grew up in rural New Hampshire, where he started the band The Everyday Visuals. After relocating to Boston, the band began to amass a cult-like following of fellow musicians and fans attracted to Pappas' penchant for vocal harmonies and catchy left-of-center songwriting. He moved to Los Angeles in 2010, where he met Pierre De Reeder, bassist for the venerable L.A. band Rilo Kiley, and signed to his label Little Record Company that year.

Catch the band live the first Sunday of each month at The Fable in Eagle Rock, L.A.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the artist



Photo Credit: Courtesy of the artist

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