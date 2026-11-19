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'The 60th Annual CMA Awards' lit up Nashville's Bridgestone Arena this evening, delivering historical wins, show-stopping performances, and unforgettable tributes. With Country superstar Lainey Wilson at the helm, the evening showcased the very best of Country Music, honoring both today's hitmakers and the legends who paved the way.

Ella Langley made CMA Awards history with the most-ever wins in a single year. Crowned Entertainer of the Year, Langley also took home wins for Single, Album, Song, Female Vocalist and Music Video of the Year.

Miranda Lambert earned three wins as a producer and songwriter alongside Langley for Single, Album and Song of the Year.

Brooks & Dunn, CMA's 2026 Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, extended their reign as Vocal Duo of the Year and continue to hold the record for the most-winning CMA act of all time with 21 wins.

Stephen Wilson Jr. earned his first-ever CMA Award, taking home New Artist of the Year. Chris Stapleton extended his record in the Male Vocalist of the Year category, earning his ninth win, while The Red Clay Strays secured their second consecutive Vocal Group of the Year win. HARDY, Eric Church, Morgan Wallen and Tim McGRaw earned Musical Event of the Year, as McGraw now holds the record in the category with five career wins, and Charlie Worsham claimed his second career win for Musician of the Year.

Additional wins recognized songwriters, producers, mix engineers and video directors, including Jay Joyce, Caylee Robillard, Wales Toney, Luke Dick, Joybeth Taylor and Devin Dawson. Ben West and Dave Clauss each earned two wins.

Throughout the night, presenters and special guests spanning artists, actors, comedians, and media personalities announced winners across 12 categories, each determined by the 7,000-plus voting members of the Country Music Association. Representing every corner of the Country Music industry—from artists, songwriters and producers to touring professionals and industry executives—CMA's membership upholds the Nashville-based trade association's long-standing mission to celebrate excellence across the genre.

All balloting is tabulated by the professional services organization, Deloitte.

'The 60th Annual CMA Awards' is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton is the Executive Producer, Alan Carter is the Director, and Jon Macks is the Head Writer.

Entertainer of the Year

Ella Langley

Single of the Year

Award goes to Artist, Producers and Mix Engineer

Producers: Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Ben West

Mix Engineer: Dave Clauss

Album of the Year

Award goes to Artist, Producers and Mix Engineer

Dandelion – Ella Langley

Producers: Devin Dawson, Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Ben West

Mix Engineer: Dave Clauss

Song of the Year

Award goes to Songwriters

'Choosin' Texas'

Songwriters: Luke Dick, Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Joybeth Taylor

Female Vocalist of the Year

Ella Langley

Male Vocalist of the Year

Chris Stapleton

Vocal Group of the Year

The Red Clay Strays

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Musical Event of the Year

Award goes to Artists and Producer

'McArthur' – HARDY, Eric Church, Morgan Wallen & Tim McGRaw

Producer: Jay Joyce

Musician of the Year

Charlie Worsham - Guitar

Music Video of the Year

Award goes to Artist and Directors

Directors: Ella Langley, Caylee Robillard, Wales Toney

New Artist of the Year

Stephen Wilson Jr.

About the CMA Awards

First held in 1967, the CMA Awards is the longest-running, annual music awards program on network television. Each year, the show honors outstanding achievement in Country Music—celebrating the artists, songwriters, musicians, and industry professionals whose work has shaped the genre. Winners and nominees are determined by CMA's Professional voting membership, reflecting the voices of their peers across the industry. The CMA Awards airs live on ABC, with next-day streaming available on Hulu, and is part of CMA's television portfolio alongside 'CMA Fest' and 'CMA Country Christmas.'

All balloting is tabulated by the professional services organization, Deloitte.

As used in this document, 'Deloitte' means Deloitte & Touche LLP, a subsidiary of Deloitte LLP. Please see Deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of Deloitte's legal structure. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting.

For more information about the CMA Awards, visit CMAawards.com.

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