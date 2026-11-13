Elizabeth Nichols Releases “Hand Me Down Genes,” Autobiographical Track on Childhood and Upbringing

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PULSE Records singer-songwriter Elizabeth Nichols, in partnership with BBR Music Group, a division of BMG, offers an honest reflection of her own upbringing in new track 'Hand Me Down Genes,' out now. Written by Nichols alongside trusted co-writer Luke Laird, the song is an autobiographical story rooted in real moments from Nichols' childhood, calling out specific memories and details that have shaped her, but not letting them define her today. She weaves the same sense of nostalgia into the accompanying music video, visually bringing these memories to life.

'We're all products of the people and places that came before us, but we're not prisoners of them,' said Nichols. 'I think there's something beautiful about being able to love your roots and still grow in a completely different direction. This song and music video does reflect my personal life, but I also know it was not a unique experience, and people will be able to relate and say, 'Yeah, I've been there.''

Nichols burst onto the scene with the online phenomenon 'I Got a New One,' amassing millions of streams and building an online presence of 1M+. The song captured the attention of superstar Kelly Clarkson, who covered the track as a part of her Kellyoke segment, leading to 'I Got A New One' taking the No. 1 spot on the iTunes Country chart for multiple weeks. She released her debut EP Tough Love last year with more new music on the horizon. Her growing catalog of hits have landed her on many artist to watch lists including Amazon Music, Pandora, Country Now, Taste of Country, Women of Country, Holler, Entertainment Focus, All Country News, Country Minute and more. Nichols has become a standout with her clever wordplay, sharp observations and unabashed take on modern life, with an ability to blend cheekiness and country edge with a sweet, disarming delivery.

Last month, the 24-year-old wrapped her first headlining tour, I Don't Kiss and Tell, I Kiss and Tour, selling out several shows on the run in major markets like New York City, Washington, D.C. and more. Since putting law school on pause in January 2025, she has performed on several bucket-list worthy stages including the Grand Ole Opry, CMA Fest, Stagecoach, Kentucky Derby, Lollapalooza and The Kelly Clarkson Show and supported artists like Post Malone, Little Big Town, Jason Aldean, Russell Dickerson and more.

To stay up to date on Nichols, follow along on her website, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and YouTube.

About Elizabeth Nichols

PULSE Records singer-songwriter Elizabeth Nichols is quickly making her mark in the country music scene with clever turns of phrase, sharp observations and an unabashed perspective on modern life. Since moving to Nashville, the Texas-born, Kentucky-raised artist has amassed millions of streams and built an online following of 1M+. Nichols first gained attention with her viral song 'I Got a New One,' which reached No. 1 on the Country iTunes chart for multiple weeks following a cover by Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Since then, she has earned recognition on numerous artist to watch lists from Amazon Music, Pandora, Country Now, Taste of Country, Holler and more. Drawing from personal experiences and cultural observations, Nichols brings a distinct perspective to her songwriting, showcased across her 2025 debut EP, Tough Love and continues that message in her new track 'Hand Me Down Genes.' Co-written with Luke Laird, the autobiographical track reflects on defining moments from her childhood through specific memories and details, accompanied by a music video that brings those experiences to life. After putting law school on pause in January 2025 to pursue music full time, Nichols has performed on notable stages including the Grand Ole Opry, CMA Fest, Stagecoach, Lollapalooza and the Kentucky Derby, while sharing stages with Post Malone, Little Big Town, Jason Aldean, Russell Dickerson and more. She recently wrapped her first headlining run, The I Don't Kiss and Tell, I Kiss and Tour, selling out several dates along the way.

Photo Credit: Summer Schantz











Photo Credit: Summer Schantz

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