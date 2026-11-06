Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Eddie 9V Releases Down Here Produced by Dan Auerbach via Easy Eye Sound
Eddie 9V's label debut with Easy Eye Sound features songwriting sessions with Marcus King, Pat McLaughlin and Daniel Tashian.
Atlanta-bred guitarist, singer, and songwriter Eddie 9V releases Down Here today via Easy Eye Sound. Produced by GRAMMY Producer of the Year winner Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys and recorded at his Nashville studio, the 12-track album captures Eddie 9V's years of club gigs and relentless touring in a collection rooted in Southern soul, blues, country, gospel, and rock & roll. Order the album here.
For an artist who previously wrote, produced, and played every instrument on earlier albums, Down Here marks a significant creative shift. Eddie arrived with songs and ideas, then opened up his process through writing sessions with Auerbach, fellow guitarist Marcus King, and veteran songwriters Pat McLaughlin and Daniel Tashian. With the songs in place, the musicians recorded the album in less than a week, leaving room for the spontaneous performances at its heart.
Lead single 'Blowin' Up' reached No. 1 on the Americana charts, earned a Guitar World Editor's Pick and Classic Rock's Track of the Week, and received incredible support from SiriusXM's The Spectrum.
'It was all about capturing that magic moment, that fire,' says Auerbach. 'Eddie just killed it, especially when he was playing those solos live. We were all feeding off his energy because not only is he a great singer, his guitar playing is incredible.'
The title track, 'Down Here,' looks back on the years Eddie spent living with his grandparents, Mimi and Papa, on their 100-acre farm in Monticello, Georgia. Set to a rhythm inspired by Creedence Clearwater Revival, the song recalls the people and rural life that were such a big part of his childhood.
'We grew vegetables, and I got to experience real country life,' Eddie recalls. 'I can still hear Mimi on her old John Deere lawn mower. Being on the farm was some of the best times I've ever had in my life.'
That sense of place runs through a record with room for both celebration and reflection. Opener 'Whole Lot Coming for You' charges ahead with three guitars playing live in the studio, while 'Blowin' Up' pairs a country-fried groove with darkly comic storytelling. On 'Rock Your Baby,' Eddie 9V gives the disco-soul classic a Southern turn, adding slide guitar inspired by Duane Allman.
'Satisfy The Way I Do' began as a slower home demo with an Al Green feel before a conversation with Auerbach helped transform it.
The soulful 'Horses,' written quickly on the road, draws inspiration from cult soul singer Darondo, while gospel-tinged closer 'Come And Get Me Lord' finds Eddie contemplating loss and change.
'I'm at a transformational point in my life right now,' he says. 'I'm having to catch myself and remember to enjoy the moment. It's almost like I'm learning to breathe, but I am grateful for everything that has happened so far, for what is happening now and what's to come.'
Eddie's musical education began with a guitar at age six and took him through metal and indie rock before a video of Howlin' Wolf's 1966 Newport Folk Festival performance changed his direction. He developed his craft in Atlanta clubs, playing four-and-a-half-hour sets, sometimes for tips alone, and was touring out of state by 17.
Since his 2019 debut, Left My Soul in Memphis, Eddie 9V has released three more albums—Little Black Flies (2021), Capricorn (2023), and Saratoga (2024)—while building a following through extensive touring across the U.S., UK, and Europe. Recently, he completed a month-long tour with The Black Keys and joined them on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Eddie 9V continues his U.S. headline tour through December, with stops in Nashville and Atlanta. He returns to the road on January 15 for another U.S. run through February 27, followed by UK and European dates later in 2027.
With Down Here, Eddie 9V brings that lifetime of playing into a new spirit of collaboration.
'Making this record has taught me how to put my guard down and just have fun rather than worrying about things,' he says. 'I think that's what you can feel on the record, a sense of freedom.'
Eddie 9V U.S. Headline Tour Dates
2026
Nov. 11 – Knoxville, TN – Bijou Theatre
Nov. 12 – Winston-Salem, NC – The Ramkat
Nov. 13 – Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle
Nov. 14 – Richmond, VA – The Broadberry
Dec. 3 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall
Dec. 4 – Newport, KY – The Southgate House Revival
Dec. 5 – Warrendale, PA – Jergels Rhythm Grille
Dec. 6 – Washington, DC – Union Stage
Dec. 10 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East
Dec. 11 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse
Dec. 12 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn
Dec. 18 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom
Dec. 19 – Columbus, OH – Skully's Music Diner
Dec. 20 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue
2027
Jan. 15 – Greenville, SC – The Radio Room
Jan. 16 – Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre
Jan. 22 – Foley, AL – OWA Theater
Jan. 23 – New Orleans, LA – Tipitina's
Jan. 27 – Houston, TX – The Heights Theater
Jan. 28 – Austin, TX – Antone's
Jan. 29 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater
Jan. 30 – Oklahoma City, OK – Bear City Music Hall
Feb. 2 – Santa Fe, NM – Tumbleweed Brewer
Feb. 3 – Arenas Valley, NM – Whiskey Creek Zócalo
Feb. 4 – Flagstaff, AZ – Hotel Monte Vista
Feb. 5 – Phoenix, AZ – Rhythm Room
Feb. 6 – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole
Feb. 9 – San Diego, CA – Soda Bar
Feb. 10 – West Hollywood, CA – Troubadour
Feb. 11 – Morro Bay, CA – The Siren
Feb. 12 – Santa Cruz, CA – Moe's Alley
Feb. 13 – Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone Berkeley
Feb. 16 – Bend, OR – Tower Theatre
Feb. 18 – Hood River, OR – The Ruins
Feb. 19 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios
Feb. 20 – Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern
Feb. 23 – Boise, ID – Shrine Social Club Basement
Feb. 24 – Jackson, WY – Center For The Arts
Feb. 26 – Fort Collins, CO – Washington's
Feb. 27 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theatre
For more information, visit EDDIE9V.COM.
Photo Credit: Alysse Gafkjen
Photo Credit: Alysse Gafkjen
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode