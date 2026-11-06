Eddie 9V Releases Down Here Produced by Dan Auerbach via Easy Eye Sound

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Atlanta-bred guitarist, singer, and songwriter Eddie 9V releases Down Here today via Easy Eye Sound. Produced by GRAMMY Producer of the Year winner Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys and recorded at his Nashville studio, the 12-track album captures Eddie 9V's years of club gigs and relentless touring in a collection rooted in Southern soul, blues, country, gospel, and rock & roll. Order the album here.

For an artist who previously wrote, produced, and played every instrument on earlier albums, Down Here marks a significant creative shift. Eddie arrived with songs and ideas, then opened up his process through writing sessions with Auerbach, fellow guitarist Marcus King, and veteran songwriters Pat McLaughlin and Daniel Tashian. With the songs in place, the musicians recorded the album in less than a week, leaving room for the spontaneous performances at its heart.

Lead single 'Blowin' Up' reached No. 1 on the Americana charts, earned a Guitar World Editor's Pick and Classic Rock's Track of the Week, and received incredible support from SiriusXM's The Spectrum.

'It was all about capturing that magic moment, that fire,' says Auerbach. 'Eddie just killed it, especially when he was playing those solos live. We were all feeding off his energy because not only is he a great singer, his guitar playing is incredible.'

The title track, 'Down Here,' looks back on the years Eddie spent living with his grandparents, Mimi and Papa, on their 100-acre farm in Monticello, Georgia. Set to a rhythm inspired by Creedence Clearwater Revival, the song recalls the people and rural life that were such a big part of his childhood.

'We grew vegetables, and I got to experience real country life,' Eddie recalls. 'I can still hear Mimi on her old John Deere lawn mower. Being on the farm was some of the best times I've ever had in my life.'

That sense of place runs through a record with room for both celebration and reflection. Opener 'Whole Lot Coming for You' charges ahead with three guitars playing live in the studio, while 'Blowin' Up' pairs a country-fried groove with darkly comic storytelling. On 'Rock Your Baby,' Eddie 9V gives the disco-soul classic a Southern turn, adding slide guitar inspired by Duane Allman.

'Satisfy The Way I Do' began as a slower home demo with an Al Green feel before a conversation with Auerbach helped transform it.

The soulful 'Horses,' written quickly on the road, draws inspiration from cult soul singer Darondo, while gospel-tinged closer 'Come And Get Me Lord' finds Eddie contemplating loss and change.

'I'm at a transformational point in my life right now,' he says. 'I'm having to catch myself and remember to enjoy the moment. It's almost like I'm learning to breathe, but I am grateful for everything that has happened so far, for what is happening now and what's to come.'

Eddie's musical education began with a guitar at age six and took him through metal and indie rock before a video of Howlin' Wolf's 1966 Newport Folk Festival performance changed his direction. He developed his craft in Atlanta clubs, playing four-and-a-half-hour sets, sometimes for tips alone, and was touring out of state by 17.

Since his 2019 debut, Left My Soul in Memphis, Eddie 9V has released three more albums—Little Black Flies (2021), Capricorn (2023), and Saratoga (2024)—while building a following through extensive touring across the U.S., UK, and Europe. Recently, he completed a month-long tour with The Black Keys and joined them on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Eddie 9V continues his U.S. headline tour through December, with stops in Nashville and Atlanta. He returns to the road on January 15 for another U.S. run through February 27, followed by UK and European dates later in 2027.

With Down Here, Eddie 9V brings that lifetime of playing into a new spirit of collaboration.

'Making this record has taught me how to put my guard down and just have fun rather than worrying about things,' he says. 'I think that's what you can feel on the record, a sense of freedom.'

Eddie 9V U.S. Headline Tour Dates

2026

Nov. 11 – Knoxville, TN – Bijou Theatre

Nov. 12 – Winston-Salem, NC – The Ramkat

Nov. 13 – Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle

Nov. 14 – Richmond, VA – The Broadberry

Dec. 3 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

Dec. 4 – Newport, KY – The Southgate House Revival

Dec. 5 – Warrendale, PA – Jergels Rhythm Grille

Dec. 6 – Washington, DC – Union Stage

Dec. 10 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East

Dec. 11 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

Dec. 12 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn

Dec. 18 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

Dec. 19 – Columbus, OH – Skully's Music Diner

Dec. 20 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue

2027

Jan. 15 – Greenville, SC – The Radio Room

Jan. 16 – Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre

Jan. 22 – Foley, AL – OWA Theater

Jan. 23 – New Orleans, LA – Tipitina's

Jan. 27 – Houston, TX – The Heights Theater

Jan. 28 – Austin, TX – Antone's

Jan. 29 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

Jan. 30 – Oklahoma City, OK – Bear City Music Hall

Feb. 2 – Santa Fe, NM – Tumbleweed Brewer

Feb. 3 – Arenas Valley, NM – Whiskey Creek Zócalo

Feb. 4 – Flagstaff, AZ – Hotel Monte Vista

Feb. 5 – Phoenix, AZ – Rhythm Room

Feb. 6 – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole

Feb. 9 – San Diego, CA – Soda Bar

Feb. 10 – West Hollywood, CA – Troubadour

Feb. 11 – Morro Bay, CA – The Siren

Feb. 12 – Santa Cruz, CA – Moe's Alley

Feb. 13 – Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone Berkeley

Feb. 16 – Bend, OR – Tower Theatre

Feb. 18 – Hood River, OR – The Ruins

Feb. 19 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

Feb. 20 – Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern

Feb. 23 – Boise, ID – Shrine Social Club Basement

Feb. 24 – Jackson, WY – Center For The Arts

Feb. 26 – Fort Collins, CO – Washington's

Feb. 27 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theatre

For more information, visit EDDIE9V.COM.

Photo Credit: Alysse Gafkjen









Photo Credit: Alysse Gafkjen

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