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New York-based experimental art-rock quintet ECCE SHNAK launch their East Coast Tour on Wednesday on the back of their new single 'Own'd Thyself,' a Buzzcocks-tinged, two-and-a-half-minute sprinter, and previous single 'Anna O.' Running from November 11th to 20th, they bring their blend of alt-rock swagger, grunge muscle and theatrical performance to Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Maryland, and New York state in the band's first live run since three consecutive tours with UK group EMF.

'Own'd Thyself' pairs infectious hooks with frontman David Roush's sardonic take on self-sabotage and poetic justice. Bella Komodromos adds her voice to the sound.

Ecce Shnak's full-length album 'Dandy Variances' is due out in early 2027, and is mixed by Grammy Award-winning producer Mario McNulty (David Bowie, Prince, NINE INCH NAILS) and mastered by multi-platinum engineer Kris Crummett (Sum 41, Dance Gavin Dance).

About the Single and Album

The single is accompanied by a video capturing the band's energy, performance and tour highlights. It previews the upcoming full-length album 'Dandy Variances,' to be released on March 12th, 2027 via Records, Man Records. The album was mixed by Mario McNulty (David Bowie, Prince, NIN, Julian Lennon) and mastered by Kris Crummett (Sum 41, Sleeping With Sirens, Dance Gavin Dance).

The nine-date East Coast tour runs November 11th through 20th. This is Ecce Shnak's first string of live dates since three consecutive tours (West coast, East coast, and Great Britain) with UK music legends EMF, a relationship that also led them to feature on EMF's single 'LGBTQ+ Lover.'

Formed in 2011, Ecce Shnak (pronounced 'Eh-kay sh-knock') is made up of David Roush (composer, bassist and baritone vocalist), Bella Komodromos (vocals), Chris Krasnow (guitar), Gannon Ferrell (guitar), and Henry Buchanan-Vaughn (drums). Known for their live shows, Ecce Shnak was forged in New York's experimental music community, having developed a distinctive collision of art-rock ambition, grunge weight, theatrical songwriting, and experimental instincts.

With 'Own'd Thyself,' singer-bassist-composer David Roush invites listeners to dance while meditating on the moments people pointlessly mess up their own lives. His lyrics skewer the standard bully who thinks he has managed to humiliate someone else, when really he has sewn the seeds of his own destruction. Not naming names, he takes aim at the likes of Tucker Carlson-type talking heads.

'In the Internet-brained parlance of our time, human beings have a puzzling habit of 'owning ourselves.' Sometimes it's terrible and heartbreaking. Sometimes it's hilarious. Often it's a weird mix of both,' says David Roush.

'After these bigoted blowhards have spent decades whipping alienated people into violently ignorant frenzy, some of them are finally realizing that the cruel system and ideology they have advocated for is harming them too. Let us pray for and work toward a world in which innocent people don't get taken down by this ominicidql ideology, that only those who deserve their righteous comeuppance suffer it'.

The single arrives on the trail of three singles from the album — 'Vincent,' 'Eddie, Legalistic Homeslice,' and 'Anna O,' featuring lyrics penned by Robin Kneubuhl (David Roush's mother) and channelling some serious grunge energy. In the video for 'Anna O,' directed by LA film producer DJay Brawn, Ecce Shnak soprano Bella Komodromos plays Anna, who is deeply distressed and entrapped in an asylum. Through an act of heroic resistance, she overthrows her abusive doctor, finally setting herself free.

In 2025, Ecce Shnak released their 'Shadows Grow Fangs' EP, mixed by Nicholas Vernhes (Animal Collective, Deerhunter, Wild Nothing, War on Drugs) and mastered by Grammy award-winning engineer Joe LaPorta (David Bowie, The Weeknd, Foo Fighters, Vampire Weekend).

Tickets for the East Coast tour are available for sale now via Bandsintown.

November 2026 Tour

Wed, Nov 11 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom (with Lee Emi & Cal in Red)

Thu, Nov 12 - Philadelphia, PA @ Nikki Lopez (with Coral Moons)

Fri, Nov 13 - New Paltz, NY @ Scry Chappelle

Sat, Nov 14 - Boston, MA @ O'Brien's Pub (with Jordan Dean)

Wed, Nov 18 - Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place

Thu, Nov 19 - Brooklyn, NY @ Main Drag (with Dream Prescription, PUSH! & The After Hours)

Fri, Nov 20 - Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery (with Catie Turner & Kiss Bang)

Credits

Music composed by David Roush

Recorded and produced by Jeff Lucci

Mixed by Mario McNulty

Mastered by Kris Crummett

Single cover by David Roush

Released by Records, Man Records

'Own'd Thyself' video edited by Nick Centore

Tour footage filmed by Emmanuel Medina

Stylist: Fay Leshner

Photo Credit: Rose Callahan



Photo Credit: Rose Callahan

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