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EVAN is set to embark on his first fan live tour, EVAN FAN LIVE 'EVERLASTING', bringing him to 14 cities across Asia and North America beginning in January 2027.

The tour will kick off in Tokyo and Incheon in January, followed by stops in Bangkok, Hong Kong and Taipei in February. EVAN will then head to North America in April and May for nine shows across Toronto, New York, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Irving, TX, Houston, Los Angeles, Oakland, CA and Vancouver, marking an extensive run across the region.

Titled 'EVERLASTING', the tour marks EVAN's first live series with EVER, his official fandom, and reflects his promise to continue moving forward alongside his fans. The name captures his desire to build lasting memories together through music and live performances, while sharing the journey ahead with EVER.

The tour follows the release of EVAN's debut mini album DEATH OF ME in September, which surpassed 512,000 pre-saves on Spotify, setting a record for the most pre-saves by a K-pop soloist on the platform. The album also charted on the Billboard 200 and the UK's Official Charts, marking a milestone in his solo career. Through his upcoming tour, EVAN will continue to connect with fans around the world, bringing his music to the stage and building on the momentum of his solo debut.

Further information on tour dates, venues and ticket sales will be announced in the coming months.

About EVAN

EVAN is a versatile vocalist known for his trendy yet soothing tone. Since debuting in 2020 as HEESEUNG of ENHYPEN, he has made a strong impression with his refined vocals and polished stage presence. Beyond performing, he has showcased his artistic range through songwriting and production, steadily shaping his own musical identity. In June 2026, he made his solo debut with the Digital Single RIDE OR DIE, followed by his self-produced 1st Mini Album DEATH OF ME in September. The album debuted at No. 49 on Billboard 200 and propelled EVAN to the top of Billboard's Emerging Artists chart. Ahead of its release, it also garnered over 512,000 Spotify pre-saves, setting a record for the most pre-saves by a K-pop soloist on the platform. EVAN continues to build a musical world entirely his own, guided by a clear artistic vision and a hands-on approach to both music and creative direction. As a solo artist, he is forging a path that reflects his individuality and ever-evolving artistic identity.

About BELIFT LAB

BELIFT LAB is a label under HYBE, created with the goal of developing idol groups targeting the global market to drive the mainstreaming of K-POP while redefining and innovating the label business. Artists under this label include ENHYPEN (debuted in November of 2020), ILLIT (debuted in March of 2024) and EVAN (debuted in June of 2026).

Photo Credit: BELIFT LAB (HYBE)











Photo Credit: BELIFT LAB (HYBE)

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