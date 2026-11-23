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K-pop soloist EVAN is heading on the road on his first ever fan live tour, EVAN FAN LIVE ‘EVERLASTING.' The tour will take the award-winning artist to 14 cities across Asia and North America beginning in January 2027.

The tour will kick off in Tokyo and Incheon in January, followed by stops in Bangkok, Hong Kong and Taipei in February. EVAN will then head to North America in April and May for nine shows across Toronto, New York, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Irving, TX, Houston, Los Angeles, Oakland, CA and Vancouver.

Previously known as Heeseung of ENHYPEN, before departing the group and going solo earlier this year, this tour will mark EVAN's first ever solo live tour with his fans, known as EVERs. The name "EVERLASTING" captures his desire to build lasting memories together through music and live performances, while sharing the journey ahead with EVER.

The tour follows the release of EVAN's debut mini album DEATH OF ME in September, which surpassed 512,000 pre-saves on Spotify, setting a record for the most pre-saves by a K-pop soloist on the platform. The album also charted on the Billboard 200 and the UK's Official Charts, marking a milestone in his solo career.

Tour Dates

January 2027 - Tokyo, Incheon

February 2027 - Bangkok, Hong Kong, Taipei

April 2027 - Toronto, New York, Washington, DC, Chicago, Irving

May 2027 - Houston, Los Angeles, Oakland, Vancouver

Further information on exact dates, venues and ticket sales will be announced in the coming months.

About EVAN

EVAN is a versatile vocalist known for his trendy yet soothing tone. Since debuting in 2020 as HEESEUNG of ENHYPEN, he has made a strong impression with his refined vocals and polished stage presence. Beyond performing, he has showcased his artistic range through songwriting and production, steadily shaping his own musical identity. In June 2026, he made his solo debut with the Digital Single RIDE OR DIE, followed by his self-produced 1st Mini Album DEATH OF ME in September. The album debuted at No. 49 on Billboard 200 and propelled EVAN to the top of Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart. Ahead of its release, it also garnered over 512,000 Spotify pre-saves, setting a record for the most pre-saves by a K-pop soloist on the platform. EVAN continues to build a musical world entirely his own, guided by a clear artistic vision and a hands-on approach to both music and creative direction. As a solo artist, he is forging a path that reflects his individuality and ever-evolving artistic identity.

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