EPEX Releases 4th EP 'Prelude of Love Chapter 1: Puppy Love'

EPEX has made a comeback with their 4th EP, Prelude of Love Chapter 1. Puppy Love. This EP serves as the continuation of the story first told in BIPOLAR Pt. 2 Prelude of Love which was released on October 26, 2021.

Prelude of Love Chapter 1. Puppy Love details the process of boys falling in love for the first time. Every aspect of the concept of this release, from their lyrics, costumes, and videos, expresses the message that the nature of boys' first love does not change; clumsily but honestly.

The EP includes four new tracks, with the title track called "사랑歌 (Hymn to Love)." It tells the story of a song of a boy who fell deeply into his first love, following the narrative of the Korean folk tale, The Story of Chunhyang (also written as Chunhyangjeon). "사랑歌 (Hymn to Love)" is a Pop-Dance song featuring a catchy melody line combining a heavy trap beat and a fun and bright synth.

EPEX (이펙스) is an eight-member boy group under C9 Entertainment, consisting of WISH, KEUM, MU, A-MIN, BAEKSEUNG, AYDEN, YEWANG, and JEFF. Their name describes them as "the gathering of eight youths reaches eight different apexes." It represents the 8 members forming a collective, powerful new team. They debuted on June 8, 2021, with the 1st EP, BIPOLAR Pt.1: Prelude of Anxiety.

After performing the title track, "Lock Down", of their first EP, for SBS MTV's "THE SHOW" they were nominated for 1st place just 15 days after their debut, making them one of the most anticipated groups of 2021. EPEX achieved the No.1 album sales among K-POP idols who debuted in 2021 and were chosen as a global super rookie in the 'Hanteo Global K-pop Report' released by Hanteo Chart, standing up as a fourth-generation group representative.

PHOTO CREDIT: C9 Entertainment