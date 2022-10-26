EPEX Releases 4th EP 'Prelude of Love Chapter 1: Puppy Love'
Prelude of Love Chapter 1. Puppy Love details the process of boys falling in love for the first time.
EPEX has made a comeback with their 4th EP, Prelude of Love Chapter 1. Puppy Love. This EP serves as the continuation of the story first told in BIPOLAR Pt. 2 Prelude of Love which was released on October 26, 2021.
Prelude of Love Chapter 1. Puppy Love details the process of boys falling in love for the first time. Every aspect of the concept of this release, from their lyrics, costumes, and videos, expresses the message that the nature of boys' first love does not change; clumsily but honestly.
The EP includes four new tracks, with the title track called "사랑歌 (Hymn to Love)." It tells the story of a song of a boy who fell deeply into his first love, following the narrative of the Korean folk tale, The Story of Chunhyang (also written as Chunhyangjeon). "사랑歌 (Hymn to Love)" is a Pop-Dance song featuring a catchy melody line combining a heavy trap beat and a fun and bright synth.
EPEX (이펙스) is an eight-member boy group under C9 Entertainment, consisting of WISH, KEUM, MU, A-MIN, BAEKSEUNG, AYDEN, YEWANG, and JEFF. Their name describes them as "the gathering of eight youths reaches eight different apexes." It represents the 8 members forming a collective, powerful new team. They debuted on June 8, 2021, with the 1st EP, BIPOLAR Pt.1: Prelude of Anxiety.
After performing the title track, "Lock Down", of their first EP, for SBS MTV's "THE SHOW" they were nominated for 1st place just 15 days after their debut, making them one of the most anticipated groups of 2021. EPEX achieved the No.1 album sales among K-POP idols who debuted in 2021 and were chosen as a global super rookie in the 'Hanteo Global K-pop Report' released by Hanteo Chart, standing up as a fourth-generation group representative.
Listen to the new EP here:
PHOTO CREDIT: C9 Entertainment
From This Author - Michael Major
October 26, 2022
EPEX (이펙스) is an eight-member boy group under C9 Entertainment, consisting of WISH, KEUM, MU, A-MIN, BAEKSEUNG, AYDEN, YEWANG, and JEFF. Their name describes them as “the gathering of eight youths reaches eight different apexes.” It represents the 8 members forming a collective, powerful new team.
THE GOOD NURSE Starring Jessica Chastain & Eddie Redmayne Now Streaming on Netflix
October 26, 2022
Suspicious that her colleague is responsible for a series of mysterious patient deaths, a nurse risks her own life to uncover the truth in this gripping thriller based on true events. The film stars Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne, also featuring Nnamdi Asomugha, Kim Dickens, Malik Yoba, Alix West Lefler, and Noah Emmerich.
The Jorgensens Will Release 'Americana Soul' Album
October 26, 2022
Specializing in an honest, authentic style of roots rock/AAA/Americana-steeped sound, The Jorgensens’ have earned a loyal fanbase and press adulation for their signature steel-sharp musicianship, honey-soaked harmonizations, and relatable lyrics, which have drawn comparisons to Delaney and Bonnie and Alabama Shakes.
Retired U.S. Veterans Releasing Holiday EP Produced by EQ
October 26, 2022
Tracks on Deck the Halls were produced by David “DQ” Quinones (producer /writer for Beyonce, Usher, David Guetta, Nicki Minaj to name a few), Johnny Black (producer / writer working with the likes of Jessie J, Estelle, Daughtry, Mr. Probz, and Tamia) and Jon Waller. The EP features two original songs, 'Santa Don’t Let Me Down' and 'At Christmas.'
Rock Band Dorothy To Release Live Cover Of 'Sweet Dreams'
October 26, 2022
Gifts From The Holy Ghost, Dorothy Martin’s third studio album as frontwoman for the pseudonymous, rock band Dorothy, is the album she’s always wanted, and has perhaps been destined to make. Born from a sense of divine, spiritual urgency, its Dorothy’s most bombastic and victoriously rock and roll work yet.