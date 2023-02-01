Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ENHYPEN Headlining New K-Pop Festival and Asian Culture Expo

ENHYPEN Headlining New K-Pop Festival and Asian Culture Expo

They perform on Saturday, April 22.

Feb. 01, 2023  

We Bridge, the inaugural three-day cultural expo and two-day music festival event celebrating Asian entertainment and culture, is coming to Las Vegas April 21-23 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center and Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

K-Pop superstar boy group ENHYPEN is headlining one night at the 12,000-seat arena. The chart-topping boy group will be joined by music veterans such as KANG DANIEL and VIVIZ, as well as artists newer to the scene such as Dreamcatcher, CIX, ONEUS, fromis_9, BE'O, and more, of whom will be making their American arena debut.

We Bridge is presented by premier global entertainment company Infinite Prospects Entertainment (IPE) with the support of MGM Resorts International, the same group who helped turn the Las Vegas Strip purple in April 2022 when megastar group BTS performed four sold-out nights of their 'Permission To Dance On Stage' tour at Allegiant Stadium.

With the explosion of Asian influence on mainstream pop culture around the world and its tremendous impacts across music, film, art, and fashion, We Bridge's mission is to connect these various creative expressions within one experience and celebrate the various Asian artists and cultures that are fueling them. The result is a multi-sensory, live event that immerses attendees into a curated world that bridges what is now, new, and next in Asian music, media, art, and fashion.

The GRAMMY Museum® will have its own stage over the three days on the expo floor consisting of special performances and Q&A panels with the music festival acts and is open to all attendees. Hi-touch events with the artists will follow each panel, accessible to all ticket holders of qualifying tiers. We Bridge is partnering with culture curators and creators who will showcase some of Asia and Asian America's finest visual artists and their work.

"I'm honored to be bringing a celebration of Asian culture to Las Vegas, one of the most culturally blended cities and entertainment capitals in the world," said Alex Kang, CEO of Infinite Prospects Entertainment. "With the rise in Asian entertainment into mainstream prominence, we wanted to bring more awareness and access to artists, talent, and brands within our community. We are excited to have K-pop at the forefront of We Bridge's music showcase this year, as the industry's impact and popularity continue to grow. We see this as our humble beginning and have a vision of building an even bigger stage that is widely representative of all Asian talent."

Chris Baldizan, MGM Resorts' Executive Vice President of Entertainment, said, "K-Pop has quickly become a global phenomenon which Las Vegas experienced first-hand last year with BTS' incredible sold-out concerts. The We Bridge event gives us another opportunity to partner with Alex Kang and his team to deliver multi-cultural experiences of music, media, art and fashion to the destination."

"The GRAMMY Museum is thrilled to partner with We Bridge on its inaugural festival," said Michael Sticka, President/CEO of the GRAMMY Museum. "Our Mission includes paying tribute to our collective musical heritage, while also celebrating the dynamic connection in people's diverse backgrounds and music's many genres. We look forward to celebrating Asian entertainment and culture by bringing our renowned public programming to the We Bridge stage."

Projected to be one of the largest West x East Asian-centric events of the year, more information including additional talent lineups, ticket sales, and program details will be announced soon. For up-to-date news follow @webridgeexpo on Twitter and Instagram and join the conversation using #webridgelv and #nownewnext.



Alt-indie Pop Artist RIZ LA VIE Announces Debut LP Haven Photo
Alt-indie Pop Artist RIZ LA VIE Announces Debut LP 'Haven'
Collaborators on the forthcoming album include Vic Wainstein (Tyler the Creator, Mac Miller), Daniel Hartzog (Tom the Mailman, ericdoa), Lucy Blomkamp (6LACK, Mallrat) and Johan Lenox (BROCKHAMPTON, Metro Boomin, Shawn Mendes). It was mixed by KES (Ed Sheeran, Jacob Banks) and mastered by Mike Bozzi (Kendrick Lamar, Steve Lacy).
Dr. Dres Magnum Opus The Chronic Celebrates Its 30th Anniversary Photo
Dr. Dre's Magnum Opus 'The Chronic' Celebrates Its 30th Anniversary
Legendary 7X GRAMMY and Emmy Award-winning artist/producer Dr. Dre celebrates the 30th anniversary of his magnum opus, The Chronic by announcing the album will be re-released by its original distributor, Interscope Records which worked The Chronic in 1992 via its relationship with Death Row Records.
Sheryl Crow & More to Perform In Memoriam Segment at GRAMMYs Photo
Sheryl Crow & More to Perform In Memoriam Segment at GRAMMYs
The segment will feature Kacey Musgraves performing 'Coal Miner's Daughter' in a tribute to Loretta Lynn; Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt honoring Christine McVie with 'Songbird'; and Maverick City Music joining Quavo for 'Without You' as they remember the life and legacy of Takeoff.
ASHBA Announces Immersive 360 Degree Experience at AREA15 Photo
ASHBA Announces Immersive 360 Degree Experience at AREA15
ASHBA has announced a one of a kind live show, and fully immersive experience at famed Las Vegas event space AREA15 - “a multiverse of attractions and events.” The world-renowned producer and songwriter will bring his iconic blend of genres, along with “Earth-shattering walls of guitar” to the 360-degree projection-mapped “Portal”

From This Author - Michael Major


Lizzo to Premiere 'Special' Music Video TomorrowLizzo to Premiere 'Special' Music Video Tomorrow
January 31, 2023

3x GRAMMY® Award-winning, RIAA multi-platinum certified superstar Lizzo is going to release the music video for 'Special.' The title track from her latest album SPECIAL, available everywhere now, the music was teased through a new video preview on Lizzo's soecial media, revealing it to be superhero-themed.
Interview: Anna Uzele Breaks Down Her 'Powerful' DEAR EDWARD RoleInterview: Anna Uzele Breaks Down Her 'Powerful' DEAR EDWARD Role
January 31, 2023

Ahead of starring on Broadway in New York, New York, Anna Uzele is kicking off her busy year by starring in Dear Edward on Apple TV+. Watch a video of Uzele discussing what audiences can expect from the new series, the significance of her character's success, and what she enjoys the most about taking the leap from the stage to the screen.
TAMRON HALL Grows Year to Year for the 14th Consecutive Week in Total ViewersTAMRON HALL Grows Year to Year for the 14th Consecutive Week in Total Viewers
January 31, 2023

For the 2nd week in a row, “Tamron Hall” averaged more than 1 million Total Viewers on all 5 days of the week: Monday (1.227 million), Tuesday (1.164 million), Wednesday (1.083 million), Thursday (1.062 million) and Friday (1.092 million). “Tamron Hall” ranks among the season’s Top 5 highest-rated syndicated talk shows in Households.
The String Cheese Incident Announces Spring Tour 2023The String Cheese Incident Announces Spring Tour 2023
January 31, 2023

The iconic experimental rock band, The String Cheese Incident has announced dates for their Spring Tour 2023. The run will kick off at the Backwoods Music Festival in Ozark, Arkansas, before the band heads through the Midwest in Milwaukee, Madison, Chicago, and St. Paul, before wrapping up in the Southeast in Asheville, at Salvage Station.
Purity Ring-Producer Collaborates on New yuniVERSE Single 'l8 nite txts'Purity Ring-Producer Collaborates on New yuniVERSE Single 'l8 nite txts'
January 31, 2023

Within this sonic digital nirvana, yuniVERSE tells deeply human stories of love and heartbreak, creating different scenes that when put together offer a holistic glimpse into her interior world and creative process. This refreshingly honest and visual songwriting style feels simultaneously raw and immaculately sculpted.
share