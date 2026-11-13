EJ Jones Releases Debut EP LUH MO' LOVE via Quality Control

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Memphis-born singer-songwriter EJ Jones makes his debut with Luh Mo' Love, a new EP via Quality Control that draws on classic Southern soul, R&B, and jazz through a contemporary lens. At 23, Jones possesses a weathered, expressive voice reminiscent of Sam Cooke and Bobby Womack, with a musicality that extends beyond his vocals. A songwriter, instrumentalist, and producer on select tracks, he takes a hands-on approach to the project, shaping arrangements that bring his voice and instrumentation together.

The accompanying trailer features Quality Control Music co-founder Kevin 'Coach K' Lee, recreating the barbershop encounter that led to Jones' signing. A viral cover of Sam Cooke's 'A Change Is Gonna Come' caught Coach K's attention while he was getting a haircut, setting Jones on the path to Quality Control. That influence carries through Luh Mo' Love, from the yearning of 'Luh Mo Love' and 'Need It Bad' to the playful, '80s-inspired groove of 'Sexy Thang.'

'This project is really the beginning of me sharing my story with the world,' EJ shares. 'I grew up listening to a lot of soul music, so that sound has always been a part of me. This project is about something we all need and experience- love. Sometimes it's good, sometimes it hurts, and sometimes it fades away. I wanted to capture all those different sides of love and show a more vulnerable side of myself, while still giving people songs they can have fun with. More than anything, I want people to feel something when they listen. Not just hear the music, but feel it deep down in their soul.'

'EJ is one of those generational talents that are so rare,' says Kevin 'Coach K' Lee, COO Quality Control. 'His voice and energy hits deep and far beyond his years. I'm so excited for him to bring his old soul vocals into the culture of now.'

Jones' breakout single, 'Gas Station Love,' has surpassed 30 million streams, reached the Top 15 on Billboard's Hot R&B Songs, Adult R&B Airplay, and Rhythmic Airplay charts, and earned more than 11 million views for its accompanying video. BigXThePlug later joined Jones for the remix, which has earned more than 5 million Spotify streams.

Jones has earned recognition from Billboard, which named him an R&B Artist to Watch in 2026 and previously selected him as a Freshest Find, praising his 'soulful timbre far beyond his years.' Complex included him among its 2026 Artists to Watch, while NME named him to its NME 100 and Yams Magazine spotlighted him among artists bringing soul music back to the forefront. He has also been named a Pandora 2026 Artist to Watch and a YouTube Trending Artist on the Rise.

Jones has appeared on From The Block and The Cadillac Chronicles, had his song 'Cold Day' featured in Unexpected Christmas, and joined the Blues Is Alright Tour earlier this spring alongside King George, Tucka, and Lenny Williams.

Tracklist

1. I Can't Change

2. Gas Station Love

3. Love Is Gone

4. She's Got It

5. Sexy Thang

6. Need It Bad

7. Luh Mo' Love

About Quality Control Music

Founded in 2013 by Pierre 'P' Thomas and Kevin 'Coach K' Lee and acquired by HYBE AMERICA in 2023, Quality Control Music (QC Music) has grown from an Atlanta-based record label into one of the most influential forces in modern music and culture. Known for its ability to identify, develop, and elevate groundbreaking talent, QC Music has played an integral role in shaping contemporary hip-hop and launching the careers of artists including Migos, Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, and City Girls.

Over the years, the Quality Control brand has expanded beyond recorded music into a multifaceted entertainment enterprise spanning management, publishing, film and television, sports, fashion, and culture. Today, Quality Control Music continues to discover and develop exceptional talent across genres while creating culturally impactful moments and building lasting global careers and brands.

Photo Credit: The Vxsionary









Photo Credit: The Vxsionary

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