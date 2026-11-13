E. Lundquist Releases CHASING MY REFLECTIONS, Third Studio Album Featuring Ten Collaborations

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Today, Los Angeles singer-songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist E. Lundquist returns with his highly awaited album, Chasing My Reflections. A chilled out compilation of R & B heavy grooves and buttery vocals, the new album is now available to stream on digital platforms worldwide.

E. Lundquist's Chasing My Reflections marks the third official release under his belt, as it follows 2024's and 2022's . Ushering in this new sonic chapter is a newfound confidence adopted by E. Lundquist, as the record shows him working through the innocent spirit and shadow-chasing child within him. Across ten addictive tracks E. Lundquist borrows the vocal chops of up and coming R & B singers, allowing different walks of life to share their unique perspectives on life.

Stream Chasing My Reflections now.

Released today via KingUnderground, Chasing My Reflections is a cathartic take on navigating through life's changes and coming out of it swinging. Described as a wrestling match with every version of yourself that has ever existed, E. Lundquist's Eric Borders aims to have listeners questioning who you are, who you were, and who you are becoming. Extremely reflective and introspective, the new record evokes feelings of hope, melancholy, power, and desire.

One of the album's infectious highlights is the mesmerizing 'Morning Sunrise', which features Taylor Williams putting a flavorful R & B twist on the Weldon Irvine classic. E. Lundquist has always had a knack for samples, something he grew to love through hip-hop staples like Gang Starr and Jay-Z. It was this exact thought that inspired him to have two covers on the album, with the other being an introspective take on War's 'Deliver The Word', re-envisioned by the renowned singer Michael Edwards.

Something that makes Chasing My Reflections an uplifting listen is its ability to collage E. Lundquist's life experiences into one compact unit. When it comes to the inspiration behind crafting the record, Eric Borders states the following:

'My father is a tile contractor. I remember as a kid going to work with him and being on the job sites helping him finish his jobs. The detail, craftsmanship, starting and finishing a job, the tools, and knowledge and experience you need to finish the job. I think a lot of those attributes have resonated with me and something I have kept along the way in my musical journey. The feeling of crafting a song and knowing it's done. The feeling of being proud and fulfilled that you've crafted this 'thing' from your experience, then moving on to the next song or job.'

Chasing My Reflections - Tracklist

1. Mirrors (ft. Michael Edwards)

2. Wishing (ft. Kendra Morris)

3. My Wings (ft. India Blue)

4. We Were All Here (ft. Natalie Oliveri & Miles Bonny)

5. Chasing (ft. Michael Damani)

6. Deliver the Word (ft. Michael Edwards)

7. Let Me Down Easy (ft. Taylor Williams)

8. New Place (ft. Natalie Oliveri)

9. Morning Sunrise (ft. Taylor Williams

10. Is This Life?

About E. Lundquist

E. Lundquist is the recording moniker of Los Angeles composer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist, Eric Borders. Creating warm, cinematic music rooted in soul-jazz, funk, R&B, library records and live-band groove, Borders is proud to bring the focus back to his own story. The name itself is personal, a nod to his family lineage, and the music reflects that shift: intimate, reflective and composer-led, while still carrying the widescreen feel of 70s soundtracks, Rhodes-driven soul-jazz and analogue synth textures. Eric's forthcoming album Chasing My Reflections moves deeper into identity, resilience and self-reflection, pairing his arrangements with vocalists and musicians including India Blue, Kendra Morris and Michael Edwards.

Connect with E. Lundquist: | | Instagram | YouTube | Linktree

Photo Credit: Vincent Vallejo



E. LUNDQUIST BARES HIS HEART AND SOUL ON CHASING MY REFLECTIONS NEW ALBUM OUT TODAY







Photo Credit: Vincent Vallejo

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