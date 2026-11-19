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Dustin Nickerson's third hour-long comedy special, Is That Your Dad?!, is out today on YouTube, with an audio album release set for December 11 from Blonde Medicine. Filmed on Valentine's Day in Salt Lake City, this surprise follow-up to Runs in the Family takes on the hilarious realities of entering middle age, navigating marriage, and raising teenagers. With 41 years of life, 22 years of marriage, and 18 years of parenting under his belt, Dustin finds humor in the chaos of family life and the never-ending challenge of keeping up with it all. Said Nickerson, 'this show is all about life as a middle-aged dad raising Gen Z kids in a house that is 80% women. The topics range from bowling and generational differences to gynecology. We really cover the gamut with this one.'

With material written at dinner tables, in doctors' offices, on volleyball courts, and during drives to and from practices, he says 'the inspiration comes from my everyday experiences as a middle-aged dad raising Gen Z kids.' Dustin describes himself as 'the world's most average person' but is far from it when on stage. He brings you into his life through his jokes about the struggles of parenting, marriage, and being generally annoyed by most people.

A Seattle native now suffering in Southern California, Dustin Nickerson is a headlining stand-up comic on the rise, selling out weekends and performing in front of thousands of people every month. In 2020, he released his debut comedy special Overwhelmed, which is currently one of the highest rated specials on Amazon Prime Video. His 2nd special, Runs in the Family, came out in 2023 and has over a million views across all channels.

In addition, he's been featured on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Comedy Central and Netflix on Kevin Hart's Hart of the City, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and After Midnight with Taylor Tomlinson. Online, his stand-up clips and jokes have received hundreds of millions of views and his podcast, Don't Make Me Come Back There, has over 4 million downloads and was part of the Nateland Podcast Network. He's also the author of How to be Married (to Melissa), an Amazon #1 New Release published by HarperCollins in June 2022, that is set up to be developed as a pilot at a major studio.

Is That Your Dad?! is available on YouTube now and will be released by Blonde Medicine as an audio album wherever comedy is streamed or sold on December 11, 2026. The album can be pre-ordered here. When asked what he hopes the audience takes away from this hour, Dustin Nickerson says, 'first and foremost, I hope they laugh, and then I hope they feel seen. To me, that's the highest compliment a comedian can receive.'

Dustin Nickerson Online

Instagram - TikTok - Twitter/X - YouTube

Stand-up clips: Dry Bar, Dry Bar 2, The Tonight Show / Fallon

About Blonde Medicine

Blonde Medicine is a production company and record label with roots in comedy and music. They aim to make fun and original projects, with fun and original people. Learn more about their releases at blondemedicine.com. Their specials and clips can be found on their YouTube Channel.





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