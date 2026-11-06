Dove Cameron to Release Debut Album FINAL GIRL via Columbia Records

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Multi-platinum singer, songwriter, and Emmy Award-winning actress Dove Cameron has released her highly anticipated debut album, FINAL GIRL, via Columbia Records. Listen to the album here.

Marking an exciting new chapter in her musical evolution, FINAL GIRL showcases Dove's distinctive artistry. Featuring romantic, sensual, candid, and gritty themes, her captivating vocals and sleek pop production persist across the album's 11 tracks, further enhanced by Dove's fearlessness as a storyteller. In addition to eight new tracks, FINAL GIRL features previously released singles 'when in rome' and 'do the math,' alongside surprise single '

,' which arrived earlier this week.

Dove has been teasing FINAL GIRL's arrival across social media for months, beginning with a subtle ode to its title within the dreamy 'when in rome'

Tracklist

, then bringing the character to life in the immersive ' do the math . She concluded by announcing the official track list earlier this week.

1. silver screen baby

2. emerald

3. when in rome

4. good on you

5. do the math

6. hot girl

7. skin over bone

8. hands of man

9. breaks open

10. immortalized

11. maybe heaven is a jazz club

Tour

Coinciding with the album's release, Dove begins her multi-city tour opening for breakout artist sombr tonight in Indianapolis, IN. Performing 13 shows across North America, Dove's run will conclude with back-to-back shows at New York City's iconic Madison Square Garden on November 23 and 24. Tour information is available at sombrmusic.com.

Dove kicked off 2026 starring in Prime Video's hit series 56 Days, an erotic, psychological thriller – based on the hit novel of the same name – that quickly reached #1 globally upon its release and remained one of the streamer's top titles for numerous weeks. 'when in rome' was her first music release of 2026, following last year's series of singles that showcased her evolution as an artist and storyteller – 'Too Much,' 'French Girls,' 'Romeo,' 'Whatever You Like,' and 'Hello My Old Lover' – which she performed for packed stadiums across the UK and Ireland while opening for Dua Lipa on her 'Radical Optimism Tour.' These tracks, in addition to her 2x Platinum smash 'Boyfriend' and Gold-certified 'Breakfast,' have contributed to a staggering 5.5 billion worldwide audio streams and nearly 4.1 billion worldwide video views for Dove, firmly establishing her as a dynamic force in music.

With FINAL GIRL, Dove Cameron continues to carve out her own lane in pop music, delivering her most personal and ambitious body of work to date.

About Dove Cameron

With over 64M followers across all platforms, award-winning actress and multi-platinum singer and songwriter Dove Cameron has been gaining more attention than ever before as a true multi-hyphenate set to dominate the industry.

Most recently Dove starred in the television series 56 Days — an erotic, psychological thriller based on the hit novel of the same name – in which she played 'Ciara,' earning praise for her performance from audiences and critics alike. Executive produced by James Wan and Atomic Monster for Prime Video, the series quickly hit #1 globally upon its release and remained one of the streamer's top titles for numerous weeks.

Off screen, Dove garnered wide acclaim for her 2022 hit single 'Boyfriend' – which has accumulated over 1 billion global streams – can be best described as an empowered piece of noir-pop turned massively beloved queer anthem. Since its release, 'Boyfriend' has since been certified double platinum and sat at an impressive #2 on Billboard's U.S. Top 40 Pop Chart and was in the top 20 of the Hot 100 Chart. The track earned her an MTV VMA for 'Best New Artist,' and the song's music video has obtained over 88 million views on YouTube. Following the release of 'Boyfriend,' Cameron went on to release her single, 'Breakfast,' which has over 200M global streams, accompanied by a music video that made a powerful statement on gender inequality, power dynamics and bodily autonomy in the wake of the Supreme Court's attack on Roe v. Wade. Both tracks served as singles to Cameron's first EP, Alchemical: Volume 1, which she released in December 2023. She has also collaborated with artists such as Khalid on the sultry ballad and music video 'We Go Down Together' and Marshmello on the dance-pop track 'Other Boys.' Cameron returned to the music scene in February 2025 with the release of her first single in nearly two years, 'Too Much,' which has received over 100M streams and debuted on Billboard's Hot Dance/Pop Songs Chart at #13. She followed this with a series of singles including 'French Girls', 'Romeo,' and more, which she performed for packed stadiums across the UK and Ireland when opening for Dua Lipa on her 'Radical Optimism Tour.' Her latest singles 'when in rome,' 'do the math,' and 'breaks out' are from her debut full-length album, FINAL GIRL, out now. The release coincides with her first stop as the opening act for sombr's 'You Are The Reason' global tour, which will see Cameron perform 13 shows for arenas around North America.

Additional recent credits include Mel Brooks' History of the World: Part II and AppleTV+'s Emmy-nominated series Schmigadoon!. Beyond music and acting, Cameron has established herself as a high-fashion force, serving as a face of Balmain perfumes and collaborating with luxury brands like Valentino, Coach, and Carolina Herrera. She has graced the covers of Vogue Greece — as Olivier Rousteing's muse — as well as Vogue Italia, Vogue Thailand, Billboard, ELLE Singapore, Grazia Italia, Cosmopolitan, NYLON, Allure, Coveteur, PAPER, and Ellen von Unwerth's Von Magazine, among others.





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