Dorothy Ashby and Red Garland Jazz Reissues to Return on Vinyl via New Land Records

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New Land Records has announced two jazz reissues: Dorothy Ashby's The Fantastic Jazz Harp of Dorothy Ashby and Red Garland's A Garland of Red. Both are remastered and cut directly from the original tapes by Kevin Gray, pressed at Pallas on 180g vinyl, and available January 29, 2027 via New Land Records.

Pre-order The Fantastic Jazz Harp of Dorothy Ashby here. Pre-order A Garland of Red here.

Established in 2021 with the release of Gerry Mulligan's Night Lights, New Land Records is an independent record label dedicated to bringing rare, out-of-print and historically significant recordings back into circulation. With a catalogue rooted in jazz and extending across a rich history of musical styles, the label has developed a reputation for carefully curated reissues, including important recordings by Kenny Dorham, the John Wright Trio and Blue Mitchell, alongside acclaimed Milestone Records box sets celebrating the music of Dorothy Ashby, Charles Mingus and Chet Baker. Combining meticulous archival research with specialist mastering, original source material and considered presentation, New Land seeks to preserve important recordings and introduce them to new generations of listeners through definitive, high-quality editions.

Continuing its commitment to the history of jazz, New Land presents two important releases from pioneering harpist Dorothy Ashby and legendary pianist Red Garland. Both albums capture defining moments in the development of modern jazz and return to vinyl in deluxe editions, remastered directly from their original analogue tapes by renowned mastering engineer Kevin Gray.

Dorothy Ashby - The Fantastic Jazz Harp of Dorothy Ashby

New Land Records is presenting the first official standalone vinyl release of The Fantastic Jazz Harp of Dorothy Ashby in 60 years. Preceding the seminal Afro-Harping, this album was recorded in New York across two sessions in May 1965 and is widely regarded as the culmination of Ashby's early jazz recordings. Having spent the previous decade establishing the harp as a serious improvising instrument, Ashby arrived at Atlantic Records with a distinctive voice fully formed, combining bebop fluency, blues feeling and strikingly original arrangements. The album was produced by Arif Mardin and engineered by Tom Dowd, two key figures in the label's golden era.

Ashby is joined by an exceptional cast of musicians, including bassist Richard Davis, drummer Grady Tate and percussionist Willie Bobo, while a trombone section featuring Jimmy Cleveland, Quentin Jackson, Sonny Russo and Tony Studd adds rich orchestral colour to selected tracks. Together they frame Ashby's blend of originals, standards and contemporary material, including interpretations of 'Feeling Good,' 'Invitation' and 'House of the Rising Sun.'

A pioneering figure whose influence continues to resonate across jazz, soul and hip-hop, Ashby transformed perceptions of what the harp could achieve in a modern jazz setting. Her innovative approach, combining the harmonic sophistication of bebop with the textures and rhythms of soul and spiritual jazz, has inspired generations of musicians and found a new audience through sampling by artists including Jay-Z, J Dilla and Madlib.

The album's lasting influence is reflected in the words of contemporary harpists Brandee Younger and Céline Dessberg, who contribute new reflections to this edition. For Younger, Ashby's playing demonstrated the possibilities of bringing classical technique and popular music together, opening up new creative territory for the instrument.

'The first time I heard the way Dorothy Ashby took command of a rhythm section, I was floored,' Younger says.

Younger also highlights Ashby's ability to move effortlessly between the roles of lead instrumentalist and accompanist, embracing the distinctive techniques of the harp while giving it the freedom and authority of a piano or guitar. Her interpretation of 'Essence of Sapphire' was particularly influential, inspiring Younger's own composition 'Essence of Ruby,' recorded on her album Wax & Wane, dedicated to Ashby.

For French harpist Céline Dessberg, Ashby's music has been a recurring source of inspiration since her teenage years. Discovering the album Rubáiyát and recognising the koto in its artwork, an instrument related to the traditional Mongolian harp she plays, was another moment of connection. Dessberg reflects on Ashby's ability to create melodies that are immediately accessible yet continually surprising, and on the importance of her legacy as a Black woman improvising on the harp during the 1960s. 'I think she's an artist that keeps getting discovered, it will never get old.'

Remastered and cut directly from the original tapes by Kevin Gray, this deluxe edition is pressed at Pallas on 180g vinyl and presented in a textured sleeve, with new reflections on Ashby's enduring influence from Brandee Younger and Céline Dessberg. More than sixty years on, these recordings remain among the clearest expressions of Ashby's groundbreaking vision for jazz harp. This title will also be available on CD and Digitally for the first time. 'Essence of Sapphire' is available on DSPs now.

Red Garland - A Garland of Red

Available on vinyl for the first time in more than 40 years, A Garland of Red returns in a definitive all-analogue deluxe edition that honours one of the most beloved piano trio recordings of the 1950s. Mastered directly from the original analogue tapes by renowned engineer Kevin Gray and pressed at the legendary Pallas, this edition captures the warmth, intimacy and dynamic swing of the original 1956 sessions with remarkable fidelity. The package is further enhanced by exclusive new liner notes from jazz great Ron Carter, offering fresh perspective on a recording that remains a cornerstone of the Prestige catalogue.

Recorded on August 17, 1956, at Van Gelder Studio, A Garland of Red was pianist Red Garland's debut as a leader and arrived during a pivotal moment in modern jazz. Garland had already become a central voice in Miles Davis's first great quintet, helping define the emerging hard bop sound alongside contemporaries such as John Coltrane. His elegant touch, lyrical phrasing and signature block-chord style made him one of the most distinctive pianists of his generation, and this album marked the beginning of an extraordinary run of trio recordings that would cement his legacy.

The album showcases Garland's unique ability to balance sophistication with swing, transforming standards such as 'A Foggy Day,' 'My Romance' and 'Little Girl Blue' into deeply personal statements. Whether navigating ballads with grace and sensitivity or displaying his bebop fluency on the up-tempo 'Constellation,' Garland reveals the qualities that made him one of jazz's most admired pianists. The performances also capture the intimate, natural sound for which engineer Rudy Van Gelder became famous, preserving the atmosphere and immediacy of a classic jazz trio at work.

Joining Garland are two giants of the hard bop era: bassist Paul Chambers and drummer Art Taylor. Still in his early twenties, Chambers was already redefining the role of the bass through his melodic invention and impeccable time, while Taylor's refined yet propulsive drumming provided the perfect rhythmic foundation. Together, the trio created a recording whose influence continues to resonate nearly seventy years later.

In his new liner notes, legendary bassist Ron Carter offers a personal perspective on Garland, recalling his first encounter with the pianist during his time with Miles Davis. Carter was struck by the collective sound of the group, and particularly Garland's distinctive voicings and command of the piano. Reflecting on the tendency of some critics to dismiss Garland's music as 'cocktail jazz', Carter makes clear just how much they underestimated the physicality, depth and authority of his playing.

'Cocktail players should be so lucky.'

Carter also reflects on the musical relationship between Garland and the musicians around him, including Paul Chambers and Art Taylor, whose contributions helped establish the unmistakable sound of the Miles Davis group. Recalling his own experience playing with Garland, Carter describes an encounter built on mutual trust, musical understanding and an instinctive commitment to swing. 'He trusted my judgment and choice. He trusted my intonation. He knew that all I wanted to do was swing, and I got out of his way to allow him to do that.'

Restored from the original tapes and presented with the highest audiophile standards, this deluxe edition reintroduces a timeless jazz masterpiece to a new generation of listeners.

Release Details

Dorothy Ashby – The Fantastic Jazz Harp of Dorothy Ashby

Red Garland – A Garland of Red

New Land Records · Release Date: January 29, 2027





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