Donna Lewis Releases New Single 'Without Love' for 30th Anniversary of 'I Love You Always Forever'

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Welsh-born, New York-based platinum singer-songwriter Donna Lewis has released the new single and visual for 'Without Love (The 30th Anniversary Version).'

Thirty years after 'I Love You Always Forever' made her a household name and made history as the first song to pass one million spins on U.S. radio, Lewis is going back to the album where it all started. 'Without Love' is the first single from In A Minute Now, her 30th anniversary album that revisits her 1996 debut Now In A Minute song by song. This time she recorded the songs live in the studio with a full band. 'Without Love' is about the ache of emotional distance and the feeling that something is missing when real love isn't there. The production pairs warm, chiming guitars and a dreamy backdrop with that voice people still recognize in a few notes.

'Without Love' arrives at a good moment for Lewis. A new generation has found 'I Love You Always Forever' through social media, movie trailers, and artists like Fred again.., Romy, Betty Who and Japanese Breakfast. The full 10-track album is set for release in February 2027.

Watch and Listen to the 30th Anniversary Version of 'Without Love'

About Donna Lewis

Welsh-born singer-songwriter Donna Lewis has always been a beacon of individuality, crafting her own path with grace and conviction for over 30 years. In 1996, she became a global sensation with her debut album, Now In A Minute, and lead single, 'I Love You Always Forever.' The song became a worldwide phenomenon, transforming the artist into an international star and making history as the first song to surpass one million spins on U.S. radio. 'I Love You Always Forever' became one of the most played and enduring love songs of the modern pop era.

Three decades later, the song's emotional pull lives on as it has found an entirely new life. With hundreds of millions of streams, a new generation discovering the song through social media as well as popular movie trailers, and acclaimed young artists continuing to reinterpret and reimagine it, 'I Love You Always Forever' has evolved from a massive '90s pop smash into an anthem that genuinely spans generations. The song has been reworked by Nora En Pure, covered by Betty Who, and reimagined through collaborations with Digital Farm Animals, Romy of The xx, and Fred again.., while a viral guest performance alongside Japanese Breakfast in New York continued to introduce her to new, younger fans. What was once a pop phenomenon has become a timeless and celebrated hit.

Decades on, Lewis remains deeply engaged in the creative process, continuing to write, record, and explore new sounds. In 2024, she released the poignant album Rooms With a View, a collaboration with electronic artist and producer Holmes Ives. The collection of music emerged from a deeply personal period in Lewis' life following her breast cancer diagnosis and treatment. The music chronicles the fear, recovery, vulnerability, renewal, and moments of gratitude that defined that chapter of her life.

In 2026, she released Wanderlust, a collaborative album with longtime friend and musical partner David Lowe. The nine-track LP is a cinematic journey through memory, love, heartbreak, reconnection, and self-discovery. Blending dream-pop vocals, shimmering synths, nostalgic melodies, and modern electronic textures, the album earned rave reviews while also racking up nearly a million streams. Lewis' distinctive songwriting voice remains as compelling today as it was when the world first heard her.

About In A Minute Now

Now, to mark the 30th anniversary of Now In A Minute, Lewis is reimagining the album from start to finish for a new collection of music called In A Minute Now. The full album arrives in February 2027, kicked off by three 30th anniversary versions of 'Without Love,' 'Nothing Ever Changes,' and 'Fool's Paradise.'

Leading the way is 'Without Love,' a single that captures the ache of emotional distance, uncertainty, and the feeling of being incomplete without genuine love. It features irresistible guitars, dream-pop backdrops, and Lewis' unmistakable voice. 'Nothing Ever Changes' sits in the stillness of feeling stuck in time after a first love has slipped away. Its soundscape is driven by gentle acoustic guitar, warm live percussion, and rich backing vocals, creating an intimate and earthy atmosphere. 'Fool's Paradise,' meanwhile, reveals another dimension of the original record. Brighter and more defiant, its crisp, strummed guitars and steady, organic groove build beneath layered harmonies, framing an unshakeable declaration of independence and self-worth.

Together, these first three songs paint an emotional portrait of Lewis' early songwriting: love as longing, love as loss, and love as finding yourself again. They open the door to the complete 10-track album, anchored by a breathtaking new rendition of the song that made her a household name, 'I Love You Always Forever.'

As Donna Lewis celebrates 30 years since the album and single that introduced her to the world, she is marking the moment with new music, new collaborations, and a whole new generation listening.

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