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Don Toliver has officially announced his sixth studio album, NITROUS, arriving Friday, December 4 via Cactus Jack/Donnway & Co/Atlantic Records. Recorded, produced and engineered entirely by Don himself, NITROUS is available for pre-order now.

The announcement comes just after Don earned five nominations at the 69th Annual GRAMMY Awards, the most of any rapper this cycle. He is nominated for Best New Artist, Best Rap Album for OCTANE, Best Rap Performance for 'Body,' Best Melodic Rap Performance for 'E85' and Best Rap Song for 'E85.'

To celebrate the release of NITROUS, Don will make his Saturday Night Live debut on December 5.

NITROUS includes Don's latest single, 'Party With The Boys,' out now alongside an official music video directed by Tyler Ross (@whitetrashtyler) and featuring skateboarding icon Bam Margera.

OCTANE and the NITROUS – OCTANE World Tour

The new album arrives less than a year after OCTANE, Don's critically acclaimed fifth studio album. OCTANE debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, Don's first career No. 1 on the chart, and at No. 1 globally on Spotify and Apple Music. All 18 songs on the album charted on the Billboard Hot 100, and OCTANE hasn't left the Billboard 200 since its debut. To date, the album has earned 1.8 million US units, 1.8 billion US streams and 3.3 billion global streams. OCTANE is now the most streamed rap album released in 2026. His 2021 album Life of a DON has recently earned seven RIAA certifications, including Gold certification for the album itself.

Don is in the middle of his sold-out NITROUS – OCTANE World Tour, the biggest of his career. Produced by Live Nation, the tour spans 70 shows across North America, Europe and the UK, including New York, Atlanta, Houston, Chicago, Toronto and two Los Angeles dates, the second added after the first sold out in presale. Alongside special guests SahBabii, SoFaygo and CHASE B, the tour has featured several surprise appearances from Cardi B, Ye, Travis Scott, Drake, SZA, Malcolm Todd, Sexyy Red, Justin Timberlake and many more. Amazon Music filmed and produced his New York City show, which aired following the Week 4 Thursday Night Football game. This month, Don will headline the Grand Theft Auto VI Festival in Miami on November 21 before wrapping his NITROUS leg in London.

With NITROUS, Don Toliver closes out the biggest year of his career and sets the pace for what comes next.





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