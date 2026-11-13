Don Toliver Releases New Single "PARTY WITH THE BOYS" Following OCTANE Success

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Don Toliver continues his massive year with his highly anticipated new single, 'Party With The Boys,' out now via Cactus Jack/Donnway & Co/Atlantic Records. The track marks the next chapter in Don Toliver's ever-evolving sound and forthcoming album NITROUS, arriving alongside an official music video directed by Tyler Ross (@whitetrashtyler) and featuring skateboarding icon Bam Margera.

Earlier this week, Don sat down with Zane Lowe on Apple Music to discuss 'Party With The Boys' and his record-breaking year with OCTANE.

'Party With The Boys' follows Don's critically acclaimed fifth studio album, OCTANE, which took over the charts upon release. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, Don's first career No. 1 on the chart, and at No. 1 globally on Spotify and Apple Music. All 18 songs on the album charted on the Billboard Hot 100, and OCTANE hasn't left the Billboard 200 in the 39 weeks since its debut. To date, the album has earned 1.8 million US units, 1.8 billion US streams and 3.3 billion global streams. OCTANE is now the most streamed rap album released in 2026. His 2021 album Life of a DON has recently earned seven RIAA certifications, including Gold certification for the album itself.

Don is in the middle of his historic sold-out NITROUS – OCTANE World Tour, the biggest of his career. Produced by Live Nation, the tour spans 70 shows across North America, Europe and the UK, including New York, Atlanta, Houston, Chicago, Toronto and two Los Angeles dates, the second added after the first sold out in presale. Alongside special guests SahBabii, SoFaygo and CHASE B, his tour featured several surprise appearances from Cardi B, Ye, Travis Scott, Drake, SZA, Malcolm Todd, Sexyy Red, Justin Timberlake and many more. Amazon Music filmed and produced his New York City show, which aired following the Week 4 Thursday Night Football game. This month, Don will headline the Grand Theft Auto VI Festival in Miami on November 21 before wrapping his NITROUS leg in London.

Don recently covered Rolling Stone's Musicians on Musicians issue alongside Malcolm Todd, capping a year of cover stories including Billboard, Hypebeast, Boardroom and Flaunt.

Now, with 'Party With The Boys,' Don Toliver builds on his biggest year yet, with no signs of slowing down.





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