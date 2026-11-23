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Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and former Eagles lead guitarist Don Felder will bring a night of legendary classic rock to the M Resort Spa Casino inside the M Pavilion on Saturday, March 20, 2027. Tickets start at $40 plus taxes and fees and are on sale now at ticketmaster.com.

Widely regarded as one of rock's most influential guitarists and songwriters, Felder joined the Eagles in 1974 and helped define the band's Signature Sound across some of the best-selling albums in music history. Best known for co-writing and performing the iconic dual-guitar solo on 'Hotel California,' Felder also contributed to classics including 'Victim of Love,' 'Those Shoes,' 'Already Gone,' and 'Visions.' He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with the Eagles in 1998.

Beyond his tenure with the Eagles, the New York Times bestselling author (Heaven and Hell: My Life in the Eagles) has built a prolific solo career spanning four studio albums—including his latest release, The Vault (Fifty Years of Music)—and collaborations with rock icons ranging from Slash and Peter Frampton to Stevie Nicks and the Bee Gees. Fans at M Pavilion can expect an electrifying evening packed with Eagles staples, solo favorites, and Felder's unmistakable guitar work.

The concert will take place inside the M Pavilion, the resort's premier indoor entertainment venue, offering an intimate yet high-energy setting for live music. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.

For more information on M Resort Spa Casino's events and promotions and to purchase tickets for Don Felder starting at $40, plus applicable L.E.T. and facilities fees, please visit www.ticketmaster.com.

ABOUT M RESORT SPA CASINO

M Resort Spa Casino, the Official Team Headquarters Hotel of the Las Vegas Raiders, is a resort located on more than 90 acres on the southeast corner of St. Rose Parkway and Las Vegas Boulevard. Situated higher in elevation than other resort casinos on the Las Vegas Strip, M Resort provides optimal views of the world-famous Las Vegas skyline from its guest rooms, suites, conference center, and restaurants. The resort now offers 765 guest rooms and suites, 100,000-square-feet of conference space, over 96,000 square feet of gaming, eleven restaurants and bars, Spa Mio, a modern fitness center, and a 100,000-square-foot pool and events piazza. PENN Entertainment operates M Resort.

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