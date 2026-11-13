Dj Heartstring Release Debut Album SENTIMENTAL ULTRA via Steel City Dance Discs

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DJ HEARTSTRING season is well and truly upon us. Today [Friday 13th November], the Berlin-based duo release their anticipated debut album Sentimental Ultra via Steel City Dance Discs. Featuring familiar names and first-time collaborators alike, including SWIM, Spriitzz, Sam Gellaitry, KennyHoopla, Monk, 3NDLES5, secret act and David Jackson, they fold formative years influences such as indie rock, rap, ambient and breakbeat into their sought-after sound, and balance them with contemporary-coded ideas and their rebellious spirit. Starting life as a mixtape before it took a different path, the 15-track album finds the pair chasing not just peak-time euphoria and what they can conjure in a club setting, but everything around it, too. The befores and the afters. The soft and the supercharged. What life felt like when they were young.

Stream/buy Sentimental Ultra

Speaking on the album, DJ HEARTSTRING share:

“This dualism of two things happening at once is also a theme that's always followed us. Obviously, because we're a duo, but this trying to bring two things into one that maybe don't feel like they make sense together, but then they do; putting old stuff into new contexts. It's kind of a theme of the past five years, and now it's found its highest point on Sentimental Ultra.”

DJ HEARTSTRING are showing no signs of slowing down. Since their 4-track collection of loved-up dancefloor heaters titled You Are The Sun, I Am The Sky last year, they have produced a killer collab on KETTAMA'S debut album “If U Want My Heart (feat. KLP)” earning over 10.5M streams, selling out 3800 tickets in London at Magazine, crossing over 1M monthly listeners on Spotify and continuing to sell out their biggest shows and tours to date from Australia to the Netherlands. 2026 has seen a scorching festival run across Europe and North America including Awakenings in the Netherlands, Paradise City Festival in Belgium, Lightning In A Bottle festival in California and Movement in Detroit, and further shows in the US and their biggest national headline tour to date in Australia this past month selling out 15,500 tickets across 3 dates in Melbourne, Sydney and Perth.

Coming up on Saturday 30th January 2027, they will take soft and the supercharged energy of Sentimental Ultra to one of London's most iconic venues - Brixton Academy. Tickets are available now.

More about DJ HEARTSTRING

Ever since their 2021 debut, when they rollicked through the club door with their Destiny of the Moment and Eternal Euphoria EPs, DJ HEARTSTRING have picked up support from everyone from Mixmag to The Face, followed their hearts and won over legions more with an emotional dance music style that's fast become synonymous with their name. There've been big releases such as 2025's You Are The Sun, I Am The Sky EP, and buzzy collaborations with fellow synapse-igniters like SWIM, Narciss, southstar and S.C.D.D.'s KETTAMA. The past few years have also seen remixes for Charli XCX and Sam Smith, Romy, Sugababes and Empire of the Sun, sets everywhere from Berghain to London's 3000-capacity Roundhouse, their own Teenage Dream parties and a must-listen contribution to the BBC Radio 1's Essential Mix series, which showcased just some of the sonic inspirations behind their signature, like Eurodance and trance, plus heaps of coveted DJ HEARTSTRING material.

DJ HEARTSTRING Tour Dates

Fri 13th Nov - Berlin - TBA

Sat 14th Nov - London - TBA

Sun 15th Nov - Dublin - TBA

Sat 28th Nov - Telegraph Building, Belfast (sold out)

Sun 6th Dec - Mondo Disko, Madrid

Thurs 10th Dec - Rise Festival, France

Fri 18th Dec - Ancienne Belgique, Brussels

Sat 19th Dec - Phantom, Paris

Sat 30th Jan 2027 - Brixton Academy, London

Sat 5th Feb 2027 - Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow (sold out)

Photo Credit: Ewen Spencer



Photographer - Ewen Spencer High Res







Photo Credit: Ewen Spencer

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