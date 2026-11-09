Diplo Releases New Song "Keep Your Head Up" Ahead of Diplo's Run Club Companion Project

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Grammy-winning artist, producer and DJ Diplo debuts a new song, 'Keep Your Head Up,' today after premiering it live at his sold-out Diplo's Run Club in Los Angeles yesterday. Listen here. The track is the second to be released from a forthcoming project born from the Diplo's Run Club event series.

'This song has been in my head for a long time, it's an anthem that helps me do hard things,' says Diplo. 'It gets me out of bed and on a run when I don't have a lot of gas in the tank. It reminds me how far I've come and how bright I know the future will be despite the daily struggles we all face. I hope it motivates my fans and the community we've created with Diplo's Run Club to keep showing up.'

'Keep Your Head Up' follows 'Let Me Cook' with A$AP Ferg, released a few weeks ago ahead of the New York installment of DRC. After teasing it in live sets, Diplo and Ferg performed the track at the race's start line in Flushing Meadows Corona Park for a sold-out crowd of 12,000 runners.

San Francisco's DRC, also completely sold-out with a crowd of more than 12,000, saw a surprise performance of an unreleased track with Bay Area legend Too $hort and Nigerian artist Kah-Lo.

This weekend's event in L.A.—the third event in a row to completely sell out along with New York and San Francisco—saw a surprise appearance from Wiz Khalifa, who ran the race and joined Diplo on stage to tease more unreleased music.

The tracks are taken from a forthcoming Diplo's Run Club companion project. Inspired by the energy of running alongside thousands of people as the series has grown, Diplo spent recent months in the studio with longtime friends and collaborators. Together they cut high-energy tracks built to fuel runners and athletes every step of the way. Diplo has been teasing the new music online, including in an exclusive mix available only at Diplo's Run Club races via the geolocation app Echoes.

Three years ago, Diplo launched Diplo's Run Club to bring his passions for music and fitness together in one place. The series pairs 5K runs through urban centers with mini music festivals featuring performances from Diplo and friends. It was recognized as one of Fast Company's 2026 Most Innovative Companies and is a 2026 Clio Award winner.

Run Club sold more than 100,000 tickets in its first two years alone and has built a community of more than 315,000 fans. Now in its third season, the series has expanded into Denver, Chicago, Phoenix, San Diego, Philadelphia and its first international market, Mexico City. Upcoming dates in New York and Los Angeles are tracking toward record sellouts.

Over the past two seasons, Diplo's Run Club has featured guest DJs Mark Ronson, A-Trak, Dillon Francis and TOKiMONSTA, plus appearances from Camila Cabello, Macklemore, Olympian Alexi Pappas and more.

The new music continues a huge 2026 for Diplo. In April he returned to the Coachella main stage with Major Lazer for a career-spanning set in front of more than 80,000 fans. In March he executive produced BTS' comeback album ARIRANG alongside longtime BTS collaborator Pdogg. Diplo personally produced five of the album's tracks, the most producer credits of anyone on the project.

Diplo, born Thomas Wesley Pentz, is a recording artist, record producer, DJ and entrepreneur. Over the course of a 20-year career, he has collaborated with the world's biggest stars and toured the world over.

Diplo's Run Club Dates

November 21—Gallagher Square at Petco Park—San Diego, CA

January 10—Mexico City, MX—Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

January 23—Margaret T. Hance Park—Phoenix, AZ

For more information, visit https://diplosrunclub.com/.

Photo Credit: Cambron Lyles









Photo Credit: Cambron Lyles

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