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Nashville's modern country duo Diamond Dixie, sisters Gabriela and Bianca LeDuc, released their new five-track EP, Time Well Wasted, on November 20, 2026. Backed by more than one million followers across social media, the duo ushers in their most confident era yet with the project, which follows a string of singles that steadily built anticipation for the release.

''Time Well Wasted' marks a new era of Diamond Dixie defined by unapologetic confidence and incorporating heavy sounds that make you want to shout these songs at the top of your lungs,' Bianca shares.

A Time Well Wasted CD with an exclusive bonus track is available at DiamondDixie.com.

Coinciding with the release, the sisters spotlight 'Bad For Yourself,' the EP's final studio track and its only previously unreleased song. Leaning hard into the record's '70s and '80s rock grit, the duo calls it 'a grungy, angsty anthem about escaping a toxic relationship, thriving without him, and watching him spiral while you're better off than ever.' For Gabriela, it's a 'scream in your car' kind of song. 'Post-breakup, you start to notice that you've bounced back to the person you were before the relationship, while he's stuck in his toxic ways, dating girls that are unbelievably younger than him and putting whiskey in his coffee in the morning,' she shares. 'We took a grunge approach to the production while still staying in the country realm. I absolutely love how the song turned out!'

Written after a year of playing more than 40 live shows, Time Well Wasted was born from the sisters' desire to refresh their setlist with songs that reflect who they are now, both as artists and as sisters. Rooted in modern country with clear classic rock influence, the EP captures the same high-energy intensity fans experience at a Diamond Dixie show. 'The majority of these songs were definitely written from real life experiences,' Bianca says. 'When writing for 'Time Well Wasted,' we wanted to get very specific with some lyrics based on true events because we realized there's a level of relatability with the oddly specific details.'

The EP was co-written by the duo alongside Hannah Huntley, Sam Shelton, Kailyn Robertson, and John Stephens, with Gabriela shaping the melodies and Bianca building the chord structures and lyrical frameworks. Bianca LeDuc sings lead vocals and plays banjo, with Gabriela LeDuc on background vocals, joined by Brent Wilson on guitars, Chris Haughey on bass, and Jerry Roe on drums. Brent McCollough produced, mixed, and mastered the project.

The Rollout

The rollout began with 'Broken Boy' (October 17, 2025), a song about trying to fix someone who doesn't want to be fixed. 'In the process of realizing that, you start to notice that it's actually breaking yourself, so it's time to move on,' Gabriela and Bianca share. 'Ain't Enough Bars' (February 27, 2026) followed as a bold breakup anthem that pushed the EP's confident, high-energy sound to the front. Next came 'Made A Liar' (May 1, 2026), a slow-burning look at losing yourself in a relationship. 'Looking back on the past two years, you see how someone can slowly turn you into someone you're not,' the sisters explain. Its official music video, produced by Jon Snip, features Bianca's two-tone mint green 1977 Ford F-150 Ranger XLT on Tennessee backroads, with the open road standing in for moving on. Fans who pick up the physical CD will also get an exclusive live in-studio version of 'Made A Liar' as a bonus closing track, available only through DiamondDixie.com.

Most recently, the duo released 'Bad Habits' (July 10, 2026) and its music video. ''Bad Habits' is about being so infatuated by someone that they become your new vice,' Gabriela and Bianca share. 'We relate the feeling of having a crush on someone to being better than any high you can get from anything else.'

Taken together, the five tracks explore heartbreak, emotional resilience, and personal growth. 'Time is going by no matter what you do in life. You might as well spend it right, doing what you love with the people you love,' Gabriela and Bianca share. 'As we've lived out the experiences that we write about in this EP, we've learned to go all in and love to the fullest. Sometimes after a while, you realize some of those relationships aren't meant for you and it's time to move on because you want to spend your time well.'

Time Well Wasted Tracklisting

'Bad Habits'

'Made A Liar'

'Ain't Enough Bars'

'Broken Boy'

'Bad For Yourself'

'Made A Liar' (LIVE in Studio)*

*Physical CD exclusive. Order at DiamondDixie.com.

About Diamond Dixie

Diamond Dixie is a Nashville-based country duo made up of sisters Gabriela and Bianca LeDuc. Born and raised in Orlando, Florida, the sisters started making music at home, learning guitar from their father and performing publicly from a young age. Their sound lives where '70s and '80s hard rock grit meets contemporary country storytelling, and it's carried by an undeniable sisterly chemistry. They're champions of Ole Red's nationwide Battle of the Bands. The duo has opened for Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker, Little Texas, and Neal McCoy, performed VIP sets for Miranda Lambert, Florida Georgia Line, and Luke Bryan, and played House of Blues, CMA Fest, Hard Rock Tampa, and Runaway Country Music Festival. They've also built a community of more than one million followers across social platforms. Their new EP, Time Well Wasted, is out now.

Photo Credit: Jon Snip (EP artwork); Justin Hammond (Diamond Dixie)



Photo Credit: Jon Snip (EP artwork); Justin Hammond (Diamond Dixie)

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